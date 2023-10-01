Denpasar Voice – Naturalized players are currently a hot topic of discussion, because in recent times Indonesia has recruited many players of descent.

One of them is a naturalized player who graduated from Ajax, namely Shayne Pattynama. The player born in the Netherlands, of Indonesian descent, is ready to defend the Indonesian national team after being naturalized.

Shayne himself is currently defending the Viking club, one of the clubs in the Eliteserien League. The player in the left back position has a positive record, quoted by Suara Denpasar from transfermarkt.com on Sunday (1/10/2023).

It is recorded that Shayne Pattynama has played 21 times with a percentage of 95 percent of the starting eleven.

Not only that, the naturalized player from the Indonesian National Team has also recorded success in scoring one goal and five assists to date with a percentage of 12 percent of goal participation.

Currently the market price of the naturalized wonderkid has reached 600 thousand British pounds, or the equivalent of IDR 11.33 billion Indonesian Rupiah.

The price is increasing compared to previous prices, the price for players who have been naturalized since February 2023 has been increasing since September 2023.

However, it is noted that his contract with the Viking club is only until December 31 2023 and there is no information about whether it will be extended or moving clubs. (*/Ana AP)

