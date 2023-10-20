loading…

Large pro-Palestinian demonstrations break out in Yemen. Similar actions also occurred in various Arab countries when the war between Israel and Hamas raged. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel has evacuated employees from its embassies in Morocco and Egypt after concerns about widespread pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

The demonstrations in Arab countries broke out against the backdrop of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Demonstrations have been held in front of Israeli missions in the Egyptian and Moroccan capitals, as well as other Israeli embassies in other cities in various countries. This followed the bombing of the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in the Gaza Strip which resulted in 471 people being killed and 314 others being injured.

Mass actions supporting Palestine also occurred in Tunisia, Libya, Lebanon, Germany, Iraq, Turkey, Jordan, Iran, Syria, Kuwait and other countries after the attack.

As a result, Israeli authorities have increased security measures at its diplomatic missions around the world.

Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, has seen thousands of demonstrators protesting Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip. According to AFP, Friday (20/10/2023), the crowd accused Israel of causing the deaths of several hundred people by firing rockets at hospitals in Gaza.

Large protests also broke out in Misrata and all major cities in Libya on October 17. Local protesters accused Arab leaders of doing nothing to help the Palestinian people.

Protesters called for the expulsion of ambassadors from Western countries suspected of supporting Israel’s aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza. Protesters are demanding that the Greenstream pipeline not be used to supply oil and gas from Libya to Europe.

According to the Israeli military and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza was hit by a rocket launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group that strayed from its path.

(but)