loading…

Hamas’ heated war against Israel has caused many countries to choose to evacuate their citizens from Tel Aviv. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Governments around the world have organized repatriation flights from Tel Aviv in reaction to the Israel-Gaza war.

Here are 25 countries that have arranged special flights to help their citizens leave Israel.

1. Australia

According to Al Jazeera, Australia has arranged two flights for Friday and Sunday to bring back its citizens from Israel, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday.

2. Austria

Austria said its troops began evacuating Austrian citizens from Israel on Wednesday. A transport plane with a capacity of about 60 passengers took off from Horsching air base in Upper Austria for Cyprus. From there, Austria will be picked up from Israel.

3. Brazil

A third repatriation flight carrying 69 Brazilians left Israel on Thursday evening after flights carrying 212 and 211 passengers respectively on Wednesday and Thursday morning, the Brazilian embassy in Tel Aviv said. Two more flights are planned through Sunday.

4. Canada

Air Canada will operate two special flights on Friday and Saturday from Athens to bring home Canadian citizens and permanent residents from Israel.

About 1,000 Canadians in Israel want to leave Israel, the Center for Israel and Jewish Affairs said on Tuesday.

5. Chile

A total of 209 Chileans have been evacuated to Athens and Madrid from Israel on three Boeing 737 flights, the Foreign Ministry said via social media on Thursday.

6. Colombia

The initial flight with 110 Colombians landed at a Military Transport Air Command airbase on the outskirts of Bogota on Friday, the Foreign Ministry said on social media.

7. Cyprus

A Cypriot ministerial committee on Tuesday activated a repatriation scheme known as Estia, which offers temporary accommodation and assistance to citizens of European Union countries and developing countries fleeing crisis regions.

Aviation officials said 11 additional flights to and from Israel had been arranged for Monday. This includes the scheduled repatriation of around 150 Cypriot pilgrims from Israel on Monday.

8. Czech Republic

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky brought 34 Czech citizens back from Israel with him on a government plane after he stopped in the country on his way back from a conference in Oman.

The minister, who is the first foreign official to visit Israel since the attack, said the Czech government did not rule out sending another repatriation flight to Israel. Lipavsky arrived in Israel on Tuesday and landed in Prague on Wednesday morning.

9. Denmark

The Danish government provided a C-130 Hercules cargo plane, which can carry around 120 passengers, to evacuate its citizens, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told Reuters news agency.

The ministry said the flights would not operate before Friday.

10. Finland

The first evacuation flight of Finnish citizens from Israel was canceled due to technical problems, Jussi Tanner, director general of consular services at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said on social media.

Tanner added that a joint Swedish and Finnish flight, scheduled for Friday, and a second Finnish evacuation flight were on schedule.

11. France

France will organize additional repatriation flights from Tel Aviv on Friday and Saturday after a special Air France flight on Thursday.

12. Germany

German airline Condor planned two flights on Sunday with a total capacity of just under 500 passengers to evacuate German citizens from the Jordanian city of Aqaba near the Israeli border in coordination with the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Five thousand German citizens have registered to leave Israel, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said on Wednesday, adding that the ministry could not say how many people had left Israel so far.

13. Iceland

Iceland’s Foreign Ministry said a plane carrying 126 Icelanders, five Faroese, four Norwegians and 12 Germans as well as flight crew and ministry representatives, had departed for Keflavik in Iceland.

A Foreign Ministry spokesman said the flight was chartered and financed by Iceland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

14. Italia

Italy arranged seven flights on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of efforts to repatriate around 900 Italian citizens from Israel, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

15. Mexico

The last flight bringing Mexican citizens home from Israel landed on Thursday.