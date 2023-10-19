One of the most anticipated events of the year for all League of Legends fans is the celebration of the Worlds, the world Championship in which the best teams from each region face each other to see which is the best of all. This always leaves us with very exciting battles over several weeks and this year’s new edition will be no exception.

This time the world championship is held in South Korea and the different groups are already prepared to give everything to win the coveted trophy, as DRX did last year. So that you do not miss any details, we have prepared all the information about the Worlds 2023with its dates, times, teams and many other details of this spectacular Riot Games MOBA tournament.

Date and times of the Worlds 2023

Once the qualifying phase is over, the final matches of the Worlds will begin on October 19. As the competition will take place in South Korea, the time difference in Spain with respect to the Asian country is seven hours less, so you will have to get up very early every day if you do not want to miss any of the games.

The first phase will start at 7:00 a.m. in Spain and the first day is expected to last eight hours, until approximately 3:00 p.m. From there, depending on the rounds The schedules will change depending on the type of phase being played. and for the games that are played, so they will be distributed as follows:

Ronda

Day

Planned Schedule

Departures

Switzerland Phase 1

Thursday October 19

From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 1

SWISS PHASE 2

Friday October 20

From 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 1

SWISS PHASE 3

Saturday October 21

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 3

SWISS PHASE 4

Sunday October 22

From 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Best of 1

SWISS PHASE 5

Monday October 23

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 3

SWISS PHASE 6

Thursday October 26

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 3

SWISS PHASE 7

Friday October 27

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 3

SWISS PHASE 8

Saturday October 28

From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Best of 3

SWISS PHASE 9

Sunday October 29

From 05:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 3

QUARTERFINAL 1

Thursday, November 2

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

QUARTERFINAL 2

Friday, November 3

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

QUARTERFINALS 3

Saturday, November 4

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

Quarterfinals 4

Sunday, November 5

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

SEMIFINAL 1

Saturday November 11

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

Semifinal 2

Sunday, November 12

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

Final

Sunday, November 19

From 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Best of 5

As you can see in the table, it will not be until Sunday, November 19, when the grand final will take place and therefore we will know the name of the team that will be proclaimed the winner of the 2023 Worlds.

Where to watch the Worlds 2023

Los Worlds 2023 They will be broadcast in their entirety through Twitch. The official channel is Riot Games, where you can see everything that happens from start to finish, but it will be in English. On the other hand, if you are one of those who prefer the comments to be in Spanish, you can go to the official LVP channel.

Another option, in case you want different comments, is to go to the Ibai Llanos channel, because the popular Basque streamer has also been granted the opportunity to broadcast all the games from his channel.

Participating teams

A total of 16 teams who will be the ones who little by little will confront each other. All of them belong to the different leagues in the world of League of Legends and are next:

Equipment

Logo

Liga

Bilibili Gaming

LPL

Cloud9

LCS

Dplus Kia

LCK

Fnatic

LEC

G2 Esports

LEC

Gam Esports

Worlds

GEN.G

LCK

JD Gaming

LPL

KT ROLSTER

LCK

LNG Esports

LPL

Mad Lions

LEC

NRG

LCS

T1

LCK

Team BDS

Worlds

Team Liquid

LCS

Weibo Gaming

LPL

Swiss phase

One of the great novelties of this year’s competition is the Swiss phase in which the first matches will be held. Its mechanics can be a bit convoluted for those who do not know what it consists of, but the quick and simple explanation could be summarized as follows: the same team needs to achieve three victories to qualify for the quarterfinals.

As we have indicated in the previous table, the reason this phase is divided into nine different days is because the rounds will vary based on the victories and defeats that the teams achieve. Don’t worry because here you have a detailed explanation of how it works and what the different battles will be like based on the following image.

October 19: the 16 teams will fight among themselves in a single match

October 20: The eight winning teams from the previous day will fight among themselves in a single match and the same will happen with the eight losing teams.

October 21: The four winning teams from the previous day, which at this time will have two victories, will fight among themselves in the best of three matches. The first two classified will come from here

October 22: The eight teams that currently have one victory and one loss will fight among themselves to the best of a single match.

October 23: The four teams that currently have two losses will fight among themselves in the best of three matches. The two who lose will be eliminated from the competition.

October 26 and 27: The six teams that currently have one victory and two losses will fight among themselves in the best of three matches. The three teams that lose will be eliminated from the competition.

October 27 and 28: The six teams that currently have two wins and one loss will fight among themselves in the best of three matches. From here the third, fourth and fifth classified will come out.

October 29th: The six remaining teams, which at this time will have two wins and two losses, will fight among themselves in the best of three matches. From here the sixth, seventh and eighth classified will come out and the rest will be eliminated from the competition.

Final phases of the Worlds 2023

Once the eight classified groups are known, the time will come when they will face each other in the quarterfinals from November 2 to 5. The format will be that of a normal tournamentwhich means that four of them will advance to the semifinals and the rest will have to say goodbye to the championship in a series of best-of-five battles.

In the semifinals, the same number of fights will be played for each round on November 11 and 12 and finally, after so much effort, the two winners will qualify for the grand final on November 19. As a note, the Swiss phase will take place at the KBS Arena in Seoul, the quarterfinals and semifinals at the Sjik Indoor Gymnasium in Busan and the final will be held at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul.

