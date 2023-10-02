It’s been just over two months since Sam Altman launched Worldcoin. Since then, more than two million people have been registered in the system. To do so, they have scanned their iris in one of the metal Orbs distributed in twenty countries, thus entrusting their biometric data.

Altman, who is also the leader of the artificial intelligence (AI) company OpenAI, says that the project seeks to “launch a global financial and identity network based on proof of humanity.” This ambitious goal, however, has encountered certain obstacles related to privacy.

Worldcoin, under the microscope in Kenya

In August, Kenya decided to stop Worldcoin activity within its territory. That decision came after more than 350.00 records and the warning from local authorities that the platform presented potential risks to public safety. It was the first measure of its kind.

The Kenya Data Protection Office then asked Worldcoin to provide information about security and privacy measures related to the data collected. In addition, he questioned the legality of the system’s “financial incentives” for users to register.

Worldcoin, remember, provides free tokens to users who register. And, to register, it is necessary to go through the iris scanner, a system that is used to verify “unique individual”. In other words, a security mechanism that functions as an identity identifier.

After paralyzing the company’s activity, Kenya formed a parliamentary committee made up of 15 legislators to further investigate. Now, according to Reuters, the committee has requested to suspend Worldcoin operations in the country until stricter regulations are put in place.

In this way, the group of legislators has requested the Kenya Communications Authority to disable virtual platforms from Tools for Humanity Corp and Tools for Humanity GmbH Germany (Worldcoin). Likewise, it has requested the suspension of the physical presence of the firm until the legal framework is updated.

The committee believes that it is necessary to develop a new regulation in relation to “digital assets and virtual service providers”, and that in the current context Worldcoin should not work. The final report, however, has not yet been released. It will be presented in the Lower House and put to a vote “at a later date.”

