The Last of Us is a franchise that, although it was inspired by zombies, presents it with an interesting twist that makes its proposal something different. Even so, the exponents of the zombie genre have many similarities and as an example is the sequel to a blockbuster movie starring Brad Pitt.

Of course we are talking about the continuation of World War Z, a film that debuted in 2013 and is based on the novel by Max Brooks.

While Paramount Pictures announced in 2014 that it would release a sequel, the project had no production date or director. Although creative David Fincher showed interest in being the director, there was never a deal with Paramount Pictures and in the end everything was put on hold. However, years later Fincher officially became the director, but for some reason or another the project was delayed again and again until Paramount Pictures decided to cancel it for budget reasons, in addition to losing inertia.

World War Z sequel was going to have similarities with The Last of Us

Fincher revealed that the sequel was going to be “a bit” like The Last of Us, so in some ways he was relieved that the project never came to fruition.

“I’m glad we didn’t do what we were doing,” said the creative in an interview with GQ, aware that the project had “much more room to explore the same thing.”

The most interesting thing is that Fincher confessed that for the title sequence of the sequel they would use a “small parasite” similar to the fungus that HBO’s The Last of Us used for its opening sequence, as well as in the explanation made of the Cordyceps-style TV show from the first episode.

World War Z sequel director thinks The Last of Us can better explore post-apocalyptic infection

What do you think of the ideas similar to The Last of Us that were proposed for the sequel to World War Z? Tell us in the comments.

