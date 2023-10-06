World Smile Day aims to promote positivity by smiling at others, while serving as a reminder of the power of a simple smile to brighten someone’s day and improve the world.

Smiling is a universal language that everyone understands. Throughout human history, the smile has been and is a gesture of joy and kindness. To celebrate this symbol, Every October 6th, World Smile Day is commemorated..

But, Why was this particular date chosen? The idea of ​​dedicating a day to smiling was born in 1999, when Harvey Ball, a US graphic designer known for creating the famous “smiley face” emoticon, realized that his creation had lost its true meaning.

This emoji had originally been conceived as a symbol of joy and kindness, but over time it had become a mere commercial icon with no connection to its original message.

Concerned by this loss of meaning, Harvey Ball decided to take action. Together with his daughter, he founded the organization World Smile Corporation and proposed the idea of ​​a World Smile Day. The goal was simple but clear: to remind people around the world of the importance of smiling in their lives and in the lives of others.

Getty

A smile from time to time doesn’t hurt anyone.

The chosen date, October 6, had a special meaning. Harvey Ball wanted this date to be a reminder to do acts of kindness and kindness, something everyone could do every day of the year.

Also, if you roll a 6, it resembles a smile, and this was one of the reasons for selecting this day. Harvey Ball believed that if everyone took a moment to smile and do good deeds on this day, it could contribute to a happier world.

There is no doubt that the smile also plays a fundamental role in social relationships. It can strengthen the connection between people, build trust and create a positive environment. In times of difficulty or sadness, a smile may be the only thing someone or even yourself may need..