Home Sweet Home? Not even an idea. The Rangers scored their ninth consecutive away win of these playoffs, going 3-1 at home against the Diamondbacks and taking the lead again in the World Series. Texas now leads 2-1 but has to worry about the health of its superstar, Adolis Garcia, who was forced to abandon the match in the 8th inning due to an oblique muscle problem. Today he will undergo an MRI but his presence in the rest of the series is in strong doubt. Trouble also for the departing Max Scherzer, who was also out after just 3 innings due to back muscle spasms. He would be the eventual starter for game 7 and manager Bruce Bochy’s hope is that he can recover in time.

The Rangers scored all 3 runs in the 3rd inning: Semien’s single bringing home Lowe, and Seager’s two-run home run. The DBacks’ bats were then silenced by the Texans relievers. First Gray, then Sborz, Chapman (who conceded the only point to Arizona, a single by Perdomo in the 8th) and finally the closer Leclerc, completed game 3. Seager was also decisive in defense in the eighth round, with a slide that allowed him to capture the ball and start the double play that got Chapman out of trouble. Race-4 tonight (1am Italian time) again in Phoenix.

October 31st – 12.50pm

