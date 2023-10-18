loading…

The international community was outraged after Israel reportedly bombarded Gaza hospitals, leaving 500 people dead. Photo/REUTERS/Mohammed Al-Masri

GAZA – The international community reacted angrily after the military Israel reportedly bombarded the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital (RS) in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, on Tuesday (17/10/2023). As many as 500 people died in this cruel attack.

Following is the world’s reaction to the attack on the Gaza hospital:

1. Egypt

Egypt condemned the attacks and said the international community must intervene immediately to stop the violations.

2. United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) said it strongly condemned the Israeli attack targeting the hospital.

The UAE called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and ensuring that civilians and civilian institutions are not targeted.

3. Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Israel’s attacks on hospitals in Gaza were “appalling and completely unacceptable.”

Trudeau told reporters; “It is not allowed to hit the hospital.”

4. Turki

“The attack on the hospital in Gaza is the latest example of an Israeli attack that lacks the most basic human values,” said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I call on all humanity to take action to stop the unprecedented brutality in Gaza,” Erdogan continued on social media platform X.

5. Qatar

Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement strongly condemning Israeli air strikes on hospitals in Gaza.

“The expansion of Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip to include hospitals, schools and other population centers is a dangerous escalation,” the ministry said.