World of Deadliest Catch on Nintendo Switch gets an incredible offer. One of the best fishing simulators in recent years for the Nintendo console, it is on sale with a 93% discount in the digital store.

So if you fancy picking up a new simulation game on Nintendo Switch, This offer is not that it is juicy, it is the following. World of Deadliest is currently on €0.99, instead of €14.99 which has a base price without discounts applied.

These are the details:

The distributor of World of Deadliest Catch is Midnight Works It belongs to the category of First Person Action (FPS), Simulation, Strategy, Arcade. It is only available for one player. Among its main features, its use in portable mode stands out. PEGI 3

If you want a simulation title and you like modern fishing, you don’t have to look any further. In addition, World of Deadliest Catch is extremely cheaply priced, so you won’t have to worry in that regard. Take a look at the official offer in the link below.

Via: Nintendo eShop