Today is World James Bond Day. The best way to celebrate this date is to watch its iconic films again. So sit back, make some popcorn and organize a marathon to enjoy these iconic productions.

But before listing the best films…why is it celebrated? Because it premiered 61 years ago (October 5, 1962) the first installment of one of the longest film series in cinema history: Agent 007 vs. Dr. No.

Since that first film in 1962 until 2021, 25 films have been released. Here we share the reviews of the ten best:

James Bond arrives in Jamaica with the mission of investigating the murders of a British special agent and his secretary. But, at the same time, he discovers the existence of a sinister organization on the island of Crab Key. This time, his enemy is Doctor No. (Filmaffinity).

The theft of a device capable of deciphering complicated communications is jeopardizing important investigations regarding the Russian government. James Bond, agent 007 of the British Secret Services in the service of Her Majesty, will travel to the Soviet Union in order to find his target. (Filmaffinity).

British agent 007 must face Auric Goldfinger, an evil tycoon who smuggles internationally and is fascinated by gold. In the course of the investigation, James will hear for the first time about Operation Grand Slam. (Filmaffinity).

The secret organization Spectra intends to infiltrate an impostor named Angelo into the English NATO base, to seize a Vulcan Vindicator bomber equipped with two nuclear bombs. When he achieves his goal, Spectra threatens to destroy a city in the US or England if they don’t give her one hundred million pounds. (Filmaffinity).

Two spaceships, one American and one Russian, have been hijacked in Earth orbit. Only the intervention of Agent 007 (Sean Connery) can prevent a nuclear war between the two superpowers. His mission will be to travel to Japan and unmask the dangerous organization Spectra and its diabolical leader. (Filmaffinity).

British agent James Bond’s (Daniel Craig) first mission as Agent 007 takes him to Le Chiffre (Mads Mikkelsen), banker to terrorists around the world. To stop him and dismantle the terrorist network, Bond must defeat him in a risky poker game at Casino Royale. (Filmaffinity).

Betrayed by Vesper, the woman he loved, 007 approaches his new mission as something personal. During their investigation, Bond and M question Mr. White, who reveals that the organization that blackmailed Vesper is much more complex and dangerous than they imagine. (Filmaffinity).

The loyalty of James Bond (Daniel Craig), the best agent of the British secret services, to his superior M (Judi Dench) will be put to the test when episodes from her past come back to haunt her. At the same time, MI6 suffers an attack, and 007 will have to locate and destroy the serious danger posed by the villain Silva (Javier Bardem). (Filmaffinity).

James Bond receives a cryptic message from the past that entrusts him with a secret mission that takes him to Mexico City and Rome, where he meets Lucía Sciarra, the beautiful widow of an infamous criminal. Bond infiltrates a secret meeting and discovers the existence of a sinister organization known as SPECTRE. (Filmaffinity).

Bond has left the secret service and is enjoying a quiet life in Jamaica. But his calm will not last long. His CIA friend, Felix Leiter, shows up to ask for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be much riskier than expected. (Filmaffinity).

