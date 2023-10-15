Attack Sound – Welcoming World Handwashing Day which is proclaimed by the UN every October 15, Lifebuoy is holding an exciting event to disseminate Handwashing with Soap (CTPS) education at 5 Important Moments. The 5 important moments include, before eating, after playing, after coughing or sneezing, after going to the toilet, and after traveling, in a creative and fun way for children, namely playing.

This event, which will last for 2 days, namely 14-15 October 2023 at Cilandak Town Square, is a playground in the form of an interactive castle that invites children to play while having an adventure against germs through several exciting challenges with 4 board games.

Later, this board game will be distributed free of charge to more than 1,000 elementary schools involved in the Unilever Indonesia Healthy Schools Program to encourage changes in CTPS behavior at 5 Important Moments in schools.

Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, represented by drg. Widyawati, MKM as Director of Health Promotion and Community Empowerment, Indonesian Ministry of Health said that the commemoration of World Handwashing Day is a moment to get used to a simple way of life which has a big impact on health.

“Washing hands with soap knows no borders and is global as a call to all humanity to unite in real efforts to reduce the number of diseases, stop the spread of epidemics, and ensure a healthier future for future generations,” said drg. Widyawati represented Minister of Health Budi Gunawan Sadikin in Jakarta, Sunday (15/10).

Raffi Ahmad while attending the commemoration of World Handwashing Day in Jakarta, Sunday (15/10/2023). (source: Doc. Lifebuoy/Suara Serang)

In this speech, the Ministry of Health also appreciated Unilever Indonesia for actively contributing to various sustainable programs to support efforts to break the chain of disease transmission through various activities such as campaigns, mobilization and providing infrastructure to support the behavior of washing hands with soap to the Indonesian people.

Apart from that, Unilever Indonesia’s Head of Skin Cleansing, Erfan Hidayat, said that currently only 50% of the Indonesian population over the age of 10 years are doing CTPS.

“Data shows that only 50% of the Indonesian population aged over 10 years carry out CTPS at 5 important moments. In the midst of various threats of disease, especially those that lurk children, Lifebuoy – a family friend in providing protection from germs and keeping children from getting sick easily – has continued to provide education on CTPS habits continuously since 2004, one of which is World Handwashing Day which we commemorate every year. year.” said Erfan.

Not only that, pediatric infectious and tropical disease expert Prof. Dr. Dr. Hinky Hindra Irawan Satari, Sp.A (K), M. TropPaed., also said that in Indonesia there are many infectious diseases that have not been fully controlled, especially those that attack children.

“For example, the number of recorded cases of diarrhea in children is still around 9.8% and is the second highest cause of child death after pneumonia. Apart from that, Indonesia is one of the hotspot countries that is at high risk of the emergence of new infectious diseases, so we must be alert to the potential for infectious diseases in the future. “In the midst of this fact, according to the Swiss Cheese Model for Infectious Disease theory, CTPS is the first step to protect oneself from the threat of infectious disease, after vaccines,” explained Prof. Hinky.

Based on this, Unilever Indonesia responded to these concerns through programs launched by Lifebuoy.

“Lifebuoy highlights the CTPS habit which has begun to decline after the COVID-19 pandemic. Negligence or boredom in continuing to carry out CTPS makes people – especially children – vulnerable to suffering from illness due to infections or diseases that can actually be prevented. We believe that alertness is better than cure, therefore on World Handwashing Day 2023 Lifebuoy encourages the urgency of CTPS at 5 Important Moments through habits that are close to children’s daily lives, namely playing.” Erfan said.

Also present at the event was artist Nagita Slavina, as Celebrity Mom with Raffi Ahmad and her youngest child Rayyanza. Raffi and Nagita also shared stories about how they maintain family health, especially for their children.

“As a mother, I really need a support system to maintain my family’s health. It’s great that Lifebuoy always has a way to inspire me to instill CTPS habits in Rafathar and Rayyanza in a fun way. “Apart from providing quality time with my husband and children, the games presented by Lifebuoy also have positive benefits and make them more excited to wash their hands without feeling like they are being patronized,” said Nagita.