Great emotions in the Ferrari World Final dedicated to the Shell Cup, with Ernst Kirchmayr and Axel Sartingen who challenged until the last corner, before the Safety Car came out 2 minutes from the end of the 30 minutes of the race, to win the 2023 title.

The driver of the Lueg Sportivo – Herter Racing team came out on top. Although Kirchmayr dominated the race from the first to the last lap, the victory was taken by the German due to a 5 second penalty imposed on the Gohm – Baron Motorsport team driver due to the numerous track limits exceeded during the race.

Therefore, Kirchmayr crossed the finish line first, but it was Alex Sartingen who celebrated. The unconsummated duel on the track was decided by the race direction, who however simply applied the regulations.

Surprise second place for David Voronin, who fought for most of the race to secure the Top 5 and then found himself on the podium behind one of the two dominators of the race.

The podium was surprisingly completed by Fons Scheltema, who also climbed into the top three due to a penalty given to Alexander Nussbaumer at the end of the race. The Gohm – Scuderia GT team driver was penalized 5 seconds for going beyond the track limits several times.

Nussbaumer thus finished seventh, just behind Kirchmayr. Returning to Scheltema, the Kessel Racing team driver was good and lucky to manage a very bitter fight mid-race with Thomas Lofflad, fourth in the end, and with Davi Voronin himself, who finished the race in front of him. There were several close calls between the three and Thomas Gostner – eighth at the end – but he managed to resist and bring home a podium that was certainly not expected after yesterday’s Superpole and the first stages of today’s race.

Christian Kinch was among the protagonists of the race, but in the worst sense of the term. 4 minutes from the end of the race he was given a Drive Through for having exceeded the track limits too many times, but one lap before serving the penalty he ended up against the wall of the main straight of the Mugello circuit due to the explosion of a rubber.

His accident brought out the second Safety Car of the day, with the first coming out at the start of the race to remove Kanji Yagura’s car after it went out due to an erratic maneuver by Yahn Bernier.

Very unlucky race for Manuela Gostner. The CDP – MP Racing team driver did well to hold on after the start and occupy third position until Christian Herdt-Wipper tried to attack the San Donato, breaking her right rear suspension after a rather heavy contact. A bitter retirement for the Italian while she could have brought home an important result.