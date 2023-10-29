Martinus Richter is the first world champion crowned by the Ferrari 2023 Finali Mondiali. This morning, on the Mugello track, the first of the three finals dedicated to the Prancing Horse single-make series was held and the winner of the Coppa Shell AM title was brought home by German driver of the Mertel Motorsport team.

Starting from pole position, Richter was perfect: excellent pace, race always in control, even when he found himself having to deal with his margin completely wiped out due to the double – necessary – intervention of the Safety Car. In both cases Richter managed to restart without panicking.

Indeed, he immediately managed to once again create a nice advantage over Stefano Marazzi, driver of the Rossocorsa team who came second thanks to the decisive overtaking of Josef Schumacher after 7 minutes of the race, and Paolo Scudieri of Sa.Mo.Car.

Very complicated race for Schumacher. For him a sort of shrimp pace until the last lap, when Henrik Kamstrup was forced to enter the pit lane to serve a Drive Through penalty for overtaking Schumacher under the Safety Car.

For this reason, the driver of the Eberlein Automobile team managed to finish in fourth place which, until one lap from the end, seemed like it could have been a pipe dream. Good race from Bruce Cleveland, former technology star in Silicon Valley and now focused on racing.

Good race also for Stephen Earle (Kessel Racing), sixth ahead of Jeffrey Nunberg, Tommy Lindroth, Steve Check and Dana Goodwin, who completed the Top 10. Worth noting are the two Safety Cars that entered during the 30-minute race. The first was triggered by the exit of Roger Monteforte, who was in the top positions at the time.

Monteforte ended up spinning at Poggio Secco (turn 3), getting stuck in the sand. For this reason, the intervention of the track marshals was necessary to remove his 488 Challenge Evo. The second Safety Car was the work of Yanshen Liang, who ended up in the sand after a spin at Bucine.

The driver of the CTF Group China team got stuck in the sand and forced the race direction to bring in the safety car. Motohiko Isozaki’s race with a thousand faces. The Japanese, among the big favorites to win the title, started 11th after changing cars following the accident that occurred yesterday during the Superpole.

Already at San Donato, shortly after the start, he was hit by a car and ended up spinning, starting again last. Two thirds of the way through the race he had already recovered to fifth position with a great overtaking move against Cleveland, but on the last lap – perhaps in an eagerness to recover other positions – he ended up spinning and crashed into the barriers, retiring.