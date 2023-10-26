Even before seeing it displayed live at the fair, we had the opportunity to try the brand new Moto Guzzi Stelvio 2024 in a world exclusive, born in Noale. The roots are therefore those of Aprilia R&D, and the new Stelvio benefits from this great experience, from the undisputed ability to create motorcycles, and in particular chassis ones, of supreme quality; there is certainly no shortage of examples. However, the Moto Guzzis remain completely assembled in Mandello, including the engine, as per tradition, and although the technical breakthrough is epochal, they have lost none of their great charm.

In person the Stelvio shows a beautiful image: new thanks to the tank body and the muscular, forward-leaning fairing, the slim but not excessively hollowed-out tail, and the refined finishes. There are two liveries, two-tone satin (obtained by painting): savannah yellow, brighter, and volcano black, elegant. Only one version at the moment, widely customizable, and not only with the usual tourism-oriented accessories: at the time of purchase you can in fact order the set-up with ARAS technology, equipped with front and rear radar (the details of the functionality).

Among the dedicated accessories, the side cases could not be missing, with attachment like that of the Mandello, a patented system that blocks them simply by closing the passenger seat, and two top cases, 36 and 52 litres. There are heated saddles of different ergonomics and heights, heated grips, engine protection bars onto which the auxiliary LED lights can be attached, the tire pressure detection system, the Moto Guzzi MIA application which allows you to connect your mobile phone with the TFT dashboard, the up&down electronic gearbox, and the anti-theft device.