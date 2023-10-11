“We are quite strong” – explained Erick Thohir. “FIFA knows the Middle East, they know that they hosted the World Cup last year and I’m sure they will want to change soon”

The clash for the assignment of the 2034 World Cup is ready. As learned in these hours, Saudi Arabia could actually have one more competitor than expected for the organization of the most awaited football event: Indonesia. In fact, the latter would have said it was available to present its candidacy together with three other countries: Malaysia, Singapore and Australia.

As explained, for the moment everything is only in the early stages of discussions. In this sense, the former president of Inter Erick Thohir (now in charge of Indonesian football), explained the situation around the 2034 World Cup and Indonesia’s possible candidacy with Singapore and Malaysia as well as Australia. Precisely on the latter, Thohir explains: “We are discussing with them”. Then, the former Nerazzurri president continues: “When I visited Malaysia and Singapore, they both expressed interest in joining Indonesia and Australia.”