A rather divisive choice also because, with the 2030 organization effectively entrusted to three different continents, the way towards the 2034 World Cup is paved for Asia, with the candidacy of theSaudi Arabia which is already shaping up to be the favourite.

After the very harsh attack by the former Paraguay goalkeeper José-Luis Chilavert, aimed in particular at the American Confederation, it was Emmanuel Petit.

The former Chelsea and Monaco player, world champion in 1998 with France with a goal scored in the final against Brazil, the final 3-0 after Zinedine Zidane’s brace, was very explicit when speaking at ‘Rothen s ‘enflamme’, the broadcast of the former Marseille and French international on RMC Sport.

“Fifa has once again missed a good opportunity to shine with intelligence – said Petit – I have the impression that it is an entity out of this world, where decisions are made without worrying about what is happening around. When the news came out of the 2023 World Cup I thought it was a joke.”

The former midfielder then explained the reasons for his perplexity, inviting footballers and politicians tosensational protests: “They put so much pressure on us about not respecting ecology and then they make decisions like this. Where is the respect for the fans? How much does it cost to follow your national team everywhere? And for the players? How will they absorb time zone fatigue? FIFA is a structure that lives in a tax haven, whose sole objective is to raise more and more money. I am very surprised that no politician comes forward to denounce all this. The players should think about a form of boycott and should rebel against this mockery.”

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 8, 2023 | 08:36)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED