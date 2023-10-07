England manager Gareth Southgate has already declared himself against it, but he has gone much further José Luis Chilavert. The legendary former Paraguay goalkeeper has in fact published a very harsh tweet on his X profile in which he attacked the president of Conmebol Alejandro Dominguez:

“CORRUPBOL brought the Copa Libertadores final to Europe and now the World Cup final. Total failure. South America deserves respect and the World Cup should be in Uruguay. Where Domínguez is there there is total failure” were the words of Chilavert, whose thought was that the organization of the event should be assigned solely to Uruguay to celebrate 100 years since the first edition of the World Cup.

Chilavert’s reference is to the role played by Dominguez in FIFA’s choice and in the decision, which caused much discussion, to have the second leg of the match played at the Bernabeu in Madrid and not at the Monumental in Buenos Aires. Libertadores 2018 Between Boca Juniors e River Plateafter the first leg had been regularly played at the Bombonera.

Chilavert, born in ’65, a true legend of South American football, participated in two World Cups with Paraguay, in 1998 and 2002, and after his farewell to football in 2004, he has repeatedly expressed his intention to enter politics.

After the controversial tweet against Dominguez, the former goalkeeper shared numerous messages against the Conmebol president and also the article from La Nación entitled: “Total failure of Corrupbol”.

If you want to delve deeper into all the topics in the world of football without missing any updates, stay connected to Itasportpress to discover all the news of the day.

October 7, 2023 (modified October 7, 2023 | 10:18)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED