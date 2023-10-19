The FIA ​​World Council has approved an update to the Sporting Regulations which increases the number of days of official testing dedicated to tires from 35 to 40. This is a proposal put forward by Pirelli in order to have greater opportunities for tire development in various track conditions.

The WMSC also approved a further four days of testing which will be managed and organized by the FIA ​​for tests dedicated to systems for reducing water spray in case of rain. These trials will be open to all teams, and the results will be shared with all teams. With a formal act, the World Council also took note of the recent nomination (via electronic vote) of Pirelli as sole tire supplier for the FIA ​​F.1, F.2 and F.3 World Championship for the period 2025-27 .

Somewhat surprisingly, the World Council has revised the maximum limit that a fine imposed by sports commissioners can reach. The previous limit, dating back twelve years, was 250,000 euros, and the FIA ​​stressed that “the maximum amount no longer reflects the current needs of motor sport”. The new maximum limit for the Formula 1 World Championship has been raised to one million euros, while for all other FIA world championships to 750,000 euros.

A final provision concerns the ban on the use of pyrotechnic material by the public. In October 2022, the Council of the European Union highlighted the need to prevent and combat the use of pyrotechnics at sporting events, as they can pose significant risks to health and safety.

The World Council has therefore approved a new provision which prohibits the possession and unauthorized use of pyrotechnic articles in FIA competitions, a provision which will not allow the use of smoke bombs which, above all, the ‘orange’ supporters of Max Verstappen have on several occasions used mainly in European races.

Read also: