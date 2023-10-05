The Antitrust starts an investigation into the low-cost furniture giant. Delivers damaged and poorly assembled products

Iris Mobili Srl, the company behind the brand Mondo Convenienza is now at the center of a large investigation conducted by the Antitrust, following numerous reports from consumers. The allegations range from the provision of non-compliant and defective products, to unsatisfactory after-sales support.

Consumer complaints

According to the Antitrust, a series of complaints from consumers has shed light on some irregularities on the part of the low-cost Italian furniture giant. The complaints mainly concern the quality of the products delivered by Mondo Convenienza. Customers have reported receiving items that were damaged, defective, or even different from what they ordered. Furthermore, some products would have been delivered with missing pieces or with incorrect measurements, making it impossible or in any case difficult to use them.

Another problematic aspect highlighted concerns the assembly of furniture. According to reports, many products are not assembled correctlycausing significant inconvenience to customers and preventing them from fully enjoying their purchases.

READ ALSO: “14 hour shifts and starvation wages”. Presidium from Mondo Convenienza in Lissone

After-sales assistance and compliance guarantee

The Antitrust also raised doubts about the after-sales assistance offered by Mondo Convenienza. It seems that, despite numerous complaints from consumers, the company did not provide a timely and adequate solution to the problems encountered by customers. Furthermore, it appears that the provision of the guarantee of conformity has been hindered in several cases, leaving consumers dissatisfied and at the mercy of problems encountered in their purchases.

At the moment the officials of the Antitrust Authority are carrying out an inspection at the administrative headquarters of Iris Mobili Srl., with the support of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Financial Police. The Antitrust investigation into Mondo Convenienza is raising important questions on product quality and above all on customer service, to ensure that consumer rights are respected and that alleged irregularities are treated appropriately.

READ ALSO: Mondo Convenienza, blog on design and furnishings launched

Subscribe to the newsletter