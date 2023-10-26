

Bridgestone World Solar Challenge

The Bridgestone World Solar Challenge is the world’s largest solar race and takes place every two years in Australia. There are usually about 55 teams from all parts of the world at the start in Darwin. The race contains three classes with Solar Team Twente competing in the Challenger Class, comparable to Formula 1 in regular car racing.

The goal is to be the first to cross the finish line in Adelaide after 3021 kilometers on solar energy alone. Due to the ever-changing regulations, all participating teams are challenged every edition to come up with new innovations. These innovations will eventually contribute to making the mobility sector more sustainable worldwide.