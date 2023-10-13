









ROME – The conference “World Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation Day – Testimonials and perspectives” will take place on Monday 16 October, at 4 pm, in the Sala della Regina of Montecitorio. The Vice President of the Chamber, Giorgio Mulè, opens the proceedings.

Speakers include, among others, the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education and Merit, Paola Frassinetti. The journalist Raffaella Cesaroni coordinates. The appointment is broadcast live on web TV.

















