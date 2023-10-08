(Image source: Pixabay)

Work kills in Italy, over 600 deaths in eight months. The shock report

“There are just a few months left until the end of 2023 and the numbers, as well as the incidence of mortality at work, still narrate one of the saddest chapters in contemporary history. For years we have not been able to significantly reverse the trend. Unfortunately, safety culture is not among the priorities of many businesses. Because otherwise the accident trend in our country would not be explained. And the testimony of this emergency is confirmed by the increase, albeit minimal, in the number of victims detected at work with a +0.8% compared to last year. This indicates the stability of the phenomenon and not, unfortunately, a reversal of trend.” This is the first reflection of Mauro Rossato, President of the Vega Engineering Workplace Safety and Environment Observatory of Mestre, regarding the latest investigation carried out by his team of experts.

Seconod il report in red zone in the first eight months of 2023 with an incidence higher than 25% compared to the national average are: Umbria, Abruzzo, Basilicata and Puglia. In the orange zone: Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria, Sicily, Trentino Alto Adige, Piedmont, Marche and Liguria. In the yellow zone: Veneto, Sardinia, Lombardy, Valle D’Aosta, Emilia Romagna and Lazio. In the white area: Tuscany and Molise.

A detailed analysis of the national panorama which goes beyond the numbers and extrapolates the true risk values ​​or those relating to the incidence of mortality; those who, for example, focus on the gravity of the situation experienced by very young workers. In fact, for those aged between 15 and 24, the risk of dying at work is practically double compared to colleagues aged between 25 and 34 (20.9 fatal accidents per million employed people against 11.8).

Ma he for older people it is even worse compared to that of the very young: in fact, the highest incidence is recorded in the group of workers over sixty-five (78.6), followed by the group of workers between 55 and 64 years of age (37). A drama within a drama which also concerns foreigners who died while working, they are 97 out of 500 (1 in 5). Because the risk of death at work always proves to be higher than for Italians: foreigners, in fact, record 40.9 deaths per million employed people, compared to the 19.4 Italians who lose their lives at work for every million employed people.

THE ABSOLUTE NUMBERS OF DEATHS AT WORK AND INJURIES IN ITALY FROM JANUARY TO AUGUST 2023

DEAD. They are 657 the victims at work in Italy, of which 500 on the job (+0.8% compared to August 2022) and 157 on the move (-13.3% compared to August 2022). Lombardy still takes the black jersey for the highest number of victims at work (85). Followed by: Veneto (45), Piedmont (42), Lazio and Campania (41), Puglia (38), Emilia Romagna (36), Sicily (32), Tuscany (23), Abruzzo (17), Marche (15), Umbria and Liguria (14), Calabria and Friuli Venezia Giulia (13), Trentino Alto Adige (12), Sardinia (11), Basilicata (6) and Valle d’Aosta and Molise (1). (In the attached report the number of deaths at work province by province).

In the first eight months of 2023 it is always the Construction sector recorded the highest number of deaths at work: 72. And it is followed by the Transport and Warehousing sector (69), Manufacturing Activities (56) and Commerce (37). The age group numerically most affected by fatal accidents at work is always between 55 and 64 years (178 out of a total of 500).

There were 30 women who lost their lives while working from January to August 2023, while 18 lost their lives while traveling, i.e. on the home-work journey. There were 97 foreigners who died at work, while 29 died due to an accident while commuting. Monday is the most mournful day of the week, i.e. the one on which the most fatal accidents occurred in the first eight months of the year (19.6%).

INJURIES

The injury reports they are down by 21% compared to the end of August 2022. They were, in fact, 484,561 at the end of August 2022. In 2023 they dropped to 383,242. And the decrease appears to be increasingly significant, as in previous months, in the healthcare sector; last year at the end of August there were 65,913 complaints, while at the end of August 2023 they had become 18,864 (-71.4%). This is another confirmation of the “almost” total “extinction” of Covid-related injuries from the statistics. Even after the first eight months of 2023, the highest number of complaints comes from Manufacturing Activities (47,997). This is followed by: Construction (21,413), Transport and Warehousing (20,771), Commerce (19,909) and Healthcare (18,864). The injury reports of Italian female workers from January to August 2023 were 133,898, those of male colleagues 249,344. The data relating to accident reports among very young people is always alarming. Up to the age of 14, there were 30,868 complaints (approximately 8.1% of the total).

