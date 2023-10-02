The study, the results of which were reported by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, included the cases of 13 retired people suffering from type 2 diabetes.

These study volunteers were asked to spend approximately 5 days in offices close to windows with daylight flowing through them.

They spent the same period in windowless offices, relying on electric lighting.

The study stated that when people were sitting near windows, their blood sugar levels remained at normal levels, 59 percent of the total time.

But under electric lighting, the normal glucose level remained that way 51 percent of the total time, as the blood glucose monitor showed.

The study’s lead author and professor at the University of Manchester, Joris Hawkes, says that the study’s findings indicate that people should not stay in poorly lit offices that lack windows.

He adds that sunlight positively affects the body’s biological clock, which is important for its processes, such as blood sugar control.

He points out that although there is not a big difference between the two matters in terms of controlling blood sugar levels, what is interesting is that it is very easy for people to change their daily routine a little and sit near the windows so that they get natural lighting, which reflects positively on their health.