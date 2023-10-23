The discussion on the reduction of working hours in Mexico has been resumed. It is a controversial issue that raises several questions in labor matters, among which are some that do not necessarily have to do with the initiative, but with the working conditions of millions of Mexicans; For example, absences from work at the beginning of the week, known colloquially as “San Lunes”.

There are people who constantly decide to do “Saint Monday” and miss their jobs unexpectedly, but Be careful, failures could cause the employment contract to be terminated, without implications for the employer.

In Mexico, the Federal Labor Law (LFT) specifically points out the circumstances under which it is possible the termination of the employment relationship, without responsibility for the employer and yes, unjustified absences are contemplated.

According to what is described in Article 47 of the Federal Labor Law, One of the reasons why an employee can be dismissed without severance is unjustified absences.when he accumulates three absences without permission or justified cause in a period of 30 days, that is, in one month.

And although, as such, The Federal Labor Law does not establish that delays are grounds for dismissal without settlement for the worker, but they could directly affect this happening..

What are the causes of termination of the employment relationship, without responsibility for the employer?

Deceive the employer with false certificates or references

Lack of probity or honesty, in acts of violence, threats, insults or bad treatment against the employer, their relatives or the management or administrative staff of the company or establishment, or against clients; also applies to other colleagues

Cause material damage to infrastructure, machinery or raw materials related to work

Compromise security of the establishment or the people who are in it, due to imprudence or carelessness

Commit immoral acts or harassment and/or sexual harassment

Reveal manufacturing secrets or make known matters of a reserved nature, to the detriment of the company. Have more than three absences in a thirty-day periodwithout the employer’s permission or without justified cause

Disobey the boss or their representatives, without justified cause

Attending work while intoxicated or under the influence of any narcotic or intoxicating drug

