Istat, employed people rise to 23.6 million

The number of employed people stands at almost 23.6 million (23 million 593 thousand to be exact) and, compared to August 2022, there was an increase of 550 thousand permanent employees and 48 thousand self-employed workers, while the number of fixed-term employees was 74 thousand lower. Istat finds it. On a monthly basis, the employment rate rises to 61.5%, the unemployment rate drops to 7.3% and the inactivity rate remains stable at 33.5%. The decrease in the number of people looking for work (-3.2%, equal to -62 thousand units) also involves both men and women and concerns all age groups. The number of inactive people, continues Istat, between 15 and 64 years it is substantially stable and is a synthesis of the increase among men and among those under 50 years of age and the decrease among women and those over fifty. The inactivity rate is stable at 33.5%.

Comparing the June-August 2023 quarter with the previous one (March-May 2023), there was an increase in the employment level of 0.5%, for a total of 129 thousand employed. The growth in employment, observed in the quarterly comparison, is associated with the decrease in people looking for work (-4.2%, equal to -81 thousand units) and inactive people (-0.5%, equal to -58 thousand units) . The number of employed people in August 2023 exceeds that of August 2022 by 2.3% (+523 thousand units).

The increase involves men, women and all age groups, with the exception of 35-49 year olds due to the negative demographic dynamics: the employment rate, which overall is increasing by 1.4 percentage points on year and (+ 0.1% per month), also rises in this age group (+1.0 points) because the decrease in the number of employed 35-49 year olds is less marked than that of the corresponding overall population. Compared to August 2022, both the number of people looking for work decreased (-9.1%, equal to -185 thousand units) and the number of inactive people between 15 and 64 years (-3.1%, equal to -398 thousand). The unemployment rate fell by 0.2% month-on-month and 0.8% year-on-year.



