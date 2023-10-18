End of the ‘Great Resignation’: Italians remain loyal to their company

The new edition of Adecco Group’s Global Workforce of the Future research sheds light on a drastic change compared to the previous year. Many Italian workers view their salary favorably and wish to remain in their position.

Adecco Group research reveals a surprisingly different scenario compared to 2022, in terms of the desires and expectations of Italian workers. The phenomenon known as the “Great Resignation” seems to be a thing of the past, with only 18% of Italian respondents wanting a job change. In reverse, 71% want to stay true to their current position working, but with the hope of personalized growth paths.

Of those looking to change jobs, 45% are not actively looking for new opportunities but are open to proposals, while 19% have been contacted by recruiters or companies and another 19% are actively looking for new opportunities. The main reasons expressed by workers who want a change include the search for a better salary (26%), dissatisfaction towards their current job (19%), the need for a better balance between life and work (18%), the request for better extra-salary benefits (16%) and the hope of a greater investment by the company in their training (12%).

On the other hand, those who wish to stay in their current job cite stability (20%), a good work-life balance (18%), the opportunity to apply their skills at work (16%), salary (12%) and company culture (11%) as the main reasons for their decision.

However, the data that emerges most forcefully compared to 2022 concerns the salary received: 58% of participants believe that it is adequate compared to the increase in costs, while only 35% consider it inadequate, with 7% he declares uncertainly. This represents a significant evolution compared to the previous year, when as many as 61% of workers did not believe that their salary was sufficient to cope with the increase in the cost of living.

Sergio Picarelli, President of The Adecco Group Italia, comments on these data underlining the interesting trend in the Italian labor market. “What clearly emerges from the data is a desire for stability among workers and a growing attention by companies to the needs of their employees,” he says. “But it is essential to be aware that the challenges are not over, on the contrary. There is a clear attention among workers towards professional growth paths that best enhance them, and the demand for a greater balance between life and work is consolidated. So it’s useful greater awareness on the part of managers and company managers, the first ones able to have a positive impact on their working environment.”

This data is further supported by statistics regarding burnout among workers in recent months, with over one in three experiencing its effects. The main causes of burnout include excessive workload, too many responsibilities for your role and lack of leadership.

To counter this phenomenon and protect their mental health, Italian workers believe that the most important aspect is the recognition and celebration of personal and team goals (34%), followed by realistic management of working life expectations (20 %), inclusiveness and sense of belonging (19%) and respect for holiday periods (18%). All these aspects fall mainly on the managers and leaders of companies, considered the main responsible for protecting the well-being of workers according to 48% of the research participants. 27% believe that each individual should be responsible for himself, while 14% hope for intervention from the Government and the remaining 9% show confidence in the unions.

It seems that la “Great Resignation” (the phenomenon in which a large number of workers decide to voluntarily leave their jobs) is now a closed chapter in Italy, with a growing desire for stability among workers. However, workers require greater attention to their needs and personalized growth paths. The most relevant aspects include adequate recognition of achievements, work-life balance and realistic management of work expectations. This data draws attention to the key role of managers and business leaders in promoting a healthy and satisfying work environment. The “Great Resignation” may be over, but the well-being of workers remains at the center of the challenges of the Italian labor market.

