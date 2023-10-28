It is essential to know in advance the 2024 work calendar to book hotels and plane tickets to travel before anyone else, and we finally officially have next year’s work calendar with all the national holidays.

The Official State Gazette has just published the 2024 work calendar, which highlights the days national holidays that you will have next year.

Something very particular about next year, There will not be long bridges like we have had this year.and instead there will be a maximum of three days of long weekend including the weekend, with few exceptions by community.

For example, Wednesday, May 1, is the labor holiday, while for example, October 12, which is a national holiday, falls on a Saturday.

Likewise, Friday, November 1 is All Saints’ Day and Friday, December 6 is the day of the Spanish Constitution, that is, in this case there would be three days off and not four as in other years.

List of holidays in 2024 throughout the country

Monday, January 1 (New Year) Saturday, January 6 (Epiphany of the Lord) Friday, March 29 (Good Friday) Wednesday, May 1 (Labor Holiday) Thursday, August 15 (Assumption of the Virgin) Saturday, October 12 (Spanish National Holiday) Friday, November 1 (All Saints’ Day) Friday, December 6 (Spanish Constitution Day) Wednesday, December 25 (Nativity of the Lord)

It must be taken into account that the autonomous communities can choose the possibility of replacing the rest on the Monday following national holidays that coincide on Sunday with the incorporation of others.

In this way, December 9, which is the Monday following the Immaculate Conception, will be a holiday in Andalusia, Aragon, Asturias, Castilla y León, Extremadura, Murcia and Melilla; while Thursday, July 25, Santiago Apóstol, will be a holiday in Cantabria, Galicia, Madrid, Navarra and the Basque Country. Finally, on Tuesday, March 19, San José, will only be a holiday in Murcia and the Valencian Community.