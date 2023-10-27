The movie of the year in 1983 was a James Bond film, Never Say Never Again. The most watched series on television was Dallas, and the most listened to song was Total Eclipse of the Heart by Bonny Tyler. Microsoft Word was launched in October 1983, celebrating its 40th anniversary. as the most popular word processor in history.

Microsoft wanted to celebrate the event by publishing a graph that shows the evolution of Microsoft Word over four decadessince its premiere in 1983:

At that time, Windows did not yet exist, nor the Internet, nor PCs had reached homes. Microsoft Word was designed for the MS-DOS operating system, text-based. It went almost unnoticed, until the Word 3.0 version, which took three years to arrive.

Microsoft Word turns 40 years old

Microsoft’s word processor was not the first to use the WYSIWYG (What You See Is What You Get) technique, that honor falls to the Xerox Bravo processor. But Bill Gates hired his two programmers, Charles Simonyi and Richard Brodie, who were in charge of developing Microsoft Word.

The possibility of writing knowing that, what you do will look the same on paperwould be one of the keys to Word’s success:

Microsoft Word 1.0 for MS-DOS (1983)

WinWorld

Microsoft Word 5.0, released in 1989, was the first version for Windows. It offered a more refined and manageable interface, thanks to the mouse. Also better support for graphs and tables, and a toolbar.

Starting in 1995 they stopped using the version number and used the year. Word 97 and 98 were major releases, adding autocorrect as well as a grammar checker.

Word 2000 began adding better web page support. Starting with Word 2010, Microsoft began adding collaborative support for working in groups, and access to the cloud. It also improved multimedia support.

2019 is the year of transformation. Microsoft begins to abandon Microsoft Office as a local applicationto migrate it to the cloud and transform it into Microsoft 365.

Today Microsoft Office no longer exists. All its applications, including Word, have been integrated into Microsoft 365.

Microsoft Word turns 40, and it does so transformed into an application as a cloud service. Many things have changed since its premiere in 1983. Happy Anniversary!