Lawyer Marcello Presilla, Sportradar’s Integrity manager for Italy, has been meeting Italian athletes for twenty years to explain the genesis and consequences of illegal betting

Francesco Calvi

20 October – MILAN

More often than not, it all starts with word of mouth. You invite a friend to bet in your place, then do it again. At yet another attempt, a stranger intervenes. He pretends to love you, brings you into the loop, and finally offers you (a lot of) money on credit to bet on an untracked site. The rest comes by itself. Lawyer Marcello Presilla, Integrity manager for Italy at Sportradar AG, has been meeting Italian athletes for ten years to explain the genesis and consequences of illegal betting. The same ones that, in recent days, have led to the investigations into Fagioli, Tonali and Zaniolo. During the national team break he spoke with the Italy Under 19 and Under 17 players, every time he met the gazes of curious young people, accompanied by a thousand question marks. Careers and reputations at risk, sporting but also criminal offences: how can one get into such trouble? Presilla has all the answers.

Let’s proceed in order: what does Sportradar do?

“Sportradar is an entity that monitors global betting markets, verifying whether there are anomalous situations that could lead to the manipulation of sporting events. As an integrity partner of numerous leagues around the world, it is also interested in training and education activities for athletes, who risk approaching the world of betting”.

From this perspective, does Sportradar also work alongside the FIGC?

“Until a few years ago, every season we met Serie A footballers to explain to them the dangers associated with the world of betting. Now we do the same with the youth sectors, the national team’s under selections and the Lega Pro teams.”

Despite the meetings with young people, the case linked to Fagioli and Tonali broke out in Italy.

“I am convinced that we have saved hundreds of athletes: many kids, during the courses, become curious and ask us what the difference is between betting personally or by word of mouth. They reflect, they understand. Then it’s clear: we can help reduce the risk of certain things happening, but canceling it is complicated.”

Why do kids fall into temptation?

“Probably out of boredom. I believe that the football of the past no longer exists. Today’s footballers must train technically and tactically, but also from a behavioral point of view. They need someone to explain to them how to live, at twenty, with pressure, stellar salaries and media exposure. Otherwise, even the adrenaline of a bet can seem like an escape route.”

Basically, it starts for fun.

“This is the case in most cases. Bored young people open an account at a legal bookmaker. First they play poker, then they bet on tennis and finally they want to do the same with football. Maybe they start by asking a friend to bet for them, then they are approached by someone who offers them to open an account at an apparently secure site.”

From then on, there is no turning back.

“You can always go back. I explain to the kids how important it is to find the courage to report those who try to involve them in an illegal betting ring. Generally, however, those who don’t fall into temptation prefer to pretend nothing happened. They want to avoid causing problems for anyone else.”

How are the websites where Fagioli and Tonali bet structured?

“I don’t know the specific case, but the mechanism is often similar. The so-called agents, who pretend to be friends of athletes, VIPs and entrepreneurs, invite the latter to bet on illegal sites, guaranteeing confidentiality from every point of view. The agents themselves provide users with a username and password to access a site, which has an Italian interface but in reality has no legal value in our country. Often bettors don’t even have to create a wallet: agents offer significant credit and, once the budget is exhausted, ask them to pay off the bill of hundreds of thousands of euros.”

Is the central figure, therefore, precisely that of the agent?

“Certain. We are talking about people who earn millions of euros a year, because they receive a percentage of the money bet by their customers. Theirs is a pyramid system: the more they grow, the more they expand. They hire other agents to work for them, bringing new bettors into the business, coming from increasingly larger geographical areas.”

How difficult is it to track the names of footballers who bet?

“This is a delicate issue, which I always try to make the kids understand. Agents will always guarantee confidentiality, but this is not the case. Even if you bet using a fake account, somewhere there will always be a piece of paper, a file or a simple piece of paper, on which it is written who is in debt and how much money they have to give. And this is exactly what happened to Fagioli: we start with an investigation for crimes of another nature, we end up discovering the illegal activity of a bookmaker”.

Is it a world independent from that of match-fixing?

“Not always, unfortunately. Once inside the ring, players make themselves blackmailable. All it takes is word of mouth and you’re screwed. The moment a footballer asks a criminal to make a bet for him, he is already slipping into the first link in the blackmail chain. When debts reach a certain value, the crime of match-fixing often occurs. These are real threats: either you get sent off in that match, or…”.

Hence the importance of training courses and prevention.

“Yes, and not just for young people. What’s the point of meeting a boy when he’s 18, if I can’t then be next to him and continue to explain the dangers of the industry to him even in subsequent seasons? The most experienced players are 30 years old, they are still young. And then there are foreigners: betting regulations vary from one country to another. I met athletes who, at the end of a training course, told me that in their old championship they could bet legally. Once they arrived in Italy, however, no one explained our rules to them.”

At a global level, does Sportradar also monitor suspicious betting flows?

“Exactly. With the help of artificial intelligence, we continuously monitor the flow of bets and, in the event of anomalies, we initiate a process that varies depending on the sporting event in question. We always contact bookmakers to exchange information: we report what we find, they check whether certain accounts have been opened specifically to make a suspicious bet. There are various alarm bells: the match-fix can be unmasked by taking into account the amount bet, geographical areas and much more”.

Finally, do you contact the federations?

“In the specific case of football, we have to deal with UEFA for all the anomalies concerning many European first and second division championships. Then there are the FIGC competitions, or the FIFA ones: think of South Africa-Senegal, valid for the 2018 World Cup qualifiers. We intercepted a suspicious flow and notified FIFA, who discovered the referee’s involvement in a criminal organization. The referee was struck off and the match was replayed: without our warning, instead of Senegal, South Africa, who had won the rigged match, would have qualified.”

October 20, 2023 (changed October 20, 2023 | 8:30 pm)

