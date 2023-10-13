A crazy and charming adventure is about to arrive, as we can see in the Wonka trailer.

Warner Bros. has just released an exciting trailer for Wonka, the long-awaited prequel to the famous story of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, a film based on Roald Dahl’s iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling books of all time.

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role and tells the amazing story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we all know today.

Here we leave you the new advance.

The Wonka trailer gives us a gloriously wacky glimpse of what’s in store. Not surprising, considering this installment is helmed by Paul King, the director and writer of the beloved Paddington films.

The filmmaker sets out to give us what has been described as “a heady mix of magic and music, chaos and emotion, all told with fabulous heart and humor.”

It’s worth noting that the visual effects have received a notable upgrade since the release of the first trailer. The changes are evident when watching Hugh Grant in his role as Oompa Loompa, as the diminutive character now seems almost perfect.

King expressed that Grant was the ideal choice for the role, as he is “the funniest, sarcastic thing I’ve ever met.”

The director added: “Once you see Hugh Grant as an 18-inch-tall orange man with green hair, you’re like, Oh yeah. I know what Oompa Loompas are. “It all makes perfect sense.”

What is it about?

Wonka trailer

The film stars Timothée Chalamet in the lead role, and promises to introduce us to a young Willy Wonka full of creativity and determination to change the world, one delicious bite at a time. History will teach us that the best things in life begin with a dream, and if you are lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.

In addition to Chalamet, the cast includes stars Hugh Grant, Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Paterson Joseph, Matt Lucas, Mathew Baynton, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Jim Carter, Olivia Colman, Natasha Rothwell, Rich Fulcher, and Rakhee Thakrar , Tom Davis and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

The screenplay, written by Simon Farnaby (Paddington 2) and Paul King, is based on a story by King and characters created by Roald Dahl.

Wonka will be released on December 15, 2023. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments below.