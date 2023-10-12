The film introduces new characters and shows the chocolate factory again 18 years later.

Timothée Chalamet gets into the shoes of Wonka

Join the conversation

Warner Bros. Pictures has released the second Wonka trailerthe prequel film to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory that will hit theaters next December 15. In this new advance you can see Hugh Grant as an Oompa Loompaalthough the protagonist of Roald Dahl’s most emblematic children’s book and one of the best sellers of all time, will be played by Timothée Chalamet (Call me by your name, Dune), who will become the young version of the character played by Johnny Depp.

In this second trailer, Wonka’s entry into the mythical chocolate factory is also revealed at the same time that Wonka’s appearance is revealed. Olivia Colman in the movie with Keegan-Michael Keyto the trio Mathew Bayton, Paterson Joseph and Matt Lucas or Calah Lane like Noodle.

The Wonka movie will tell the story of How the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolatier became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today, placing itself years ago than what was seen (or read) in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Paul King is in charge of directing this film after Paddington, while the production is carried out by David Heyman (Harry Potter, Gravity), Alexandra Derbyshire (Paddington, Jurassic World: Dominion) and Luke Kelly (Roald Dahl’s The Witches).

Wonka hits theaters on December 15

Wonka, already shown in a first trailer, will offer a heady mix of magic and music with chaos and emotion through a story told with heart and fabulous humor to introduce the public to a young Willy Wonka, full of ideas and determined to change the world one bite at a time, “proving that the best things in life begin with a dream, and that, if you are lucky enough to meet Willy Wonka, anything is possible.”

After the premiere of Wonka, Timothée Chalamet will star Dune: Part 2whose second trailer was previously published.

Join the conversation