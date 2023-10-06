What can we expect from Wonder Woman’s daughter in her solo debut?

Imagine growing up as the daughter of a iconic heroine as Wonder Woman. Now, forget about your mother’s shadow, because in 2024, Trinity, the Amazon’s daughter, will have her own space in the comics universe with the arrival of Trinity Special #1.

More than an eye-catching cover

This new comic is not just an experiment, it is DC’s bet to develop a character that already captivated us in Wonder Woman #800. The edition, which will be a special one-issue issue, promises to tell us about Trinity’s first adventures. But make no mistake, it will also bring something for longtime fans: delightful anecdotes involving the Super Son babysitters and a hint of the young heroine’s future.

When we talk about Wonder Woman, it is impossible not to mention George Pérez, an author who marked a before and after in Diana’s story. Tom King, screenwriter of Wonder Woman and Trinity, recently recalled how Pérez inspired his approach to the character. At Pérez’s funeral, a video was shown in which this great creator highlighted the complexity of writing for Wonder Woman, a challenge that King has decided to fully accept.

The team behind the magic

This new title is a true cocktail of talent. Kinga frequent Wonder Woman writer, and Daniel Sampere, a regular artist in DC comics, resume their roles to give us this work. They will be joined by Belén Ortega, who will also participate in the illustrations, while the variants will be done by Mitch Gerads, Evan ‘Doc’ Shaner and Jorge Jiménez, in addition to the main cover by Sampere.

King is not only aware of the great challenge of writing for Wonder Woman and Trinity, but he also feels sure to be up to parensuring that “how difficult it is to do it well, but it can and should be done.”

Will Trinity be the heroine the new generation of readers needs?

Let’s mark the calendar, because Trinity Special #1 will be in our hands on January 30, 2024, straight from the DC Comics universe. The publishing house already anticipates that it will be “an instant classic for fans old and new,” a bold statement that leaves us wanting more.

Already in his first appearance in Wonder Woman #800, Trinity captured the public’s attention for its freshness and complexity. Diana’s daughter represents a new generation of heroines in which power and empathy are not mutually exclusive. This mix of qualities has managed to capture both longtime Wonder Woman fans and new readers looking for heroes they can identify with. After all, we live in times where power dynamics are changing, and what better than a heroine who understands the struggles of both previous and future generations.

Trinity is not the first daughter of a superhero to enter the family business. We have seen similar cases with characters like Damian Wayne, son of Batmany Cassie Sandsmark aka Wonder Girl. But Trinity has something special. Maybe it’s her divine origin combined with palpable humanity, or maybe it’s simply the right time for a new heroine to take over. What is clear is that Trinity Special #1 It will not just be an edition to fill shelves; is the promise of a new icon in the DC universe.

With the appearance of Trinity in her own comic, it is inevitable to compare her with other characters that have been born from the lineage of established heroes. Will she be a Robin to Batman, or perhaps the next Kamala Khan (Ms. Marvel)? Only time will tell, but from now on, expectations are through the roof.