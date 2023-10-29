From DC Comics they are presenting details about Wonder Woman who returns to clay and leaves the old gods behind.

Wonder Woman has been the subject of intense conversation on social media following the publication of the latest issue, and everything indicates that her classic origin has come to life again. In a surprising twist, DC Comics appears to have restored the superheroine’s original creation story, which involves clay as a key element in her origin.

For passionate Wonder Woman fans, this change in narrative is of great relevance. Since her debut, the iconic heroine has had a series of revisions to her origin, one of the most dramatic and controversial being the one introduced in The New 52 event. On this occasion, Diana was revealed to be a demigod, daughter of Zeus.

This has changed.

However, the classic version of Wonder Woman’s origin presents her as a creation of her mother Hippolyta, who forged her from clay and blessed her with the powers of a goddess. The twist introduced in The New 52 proved unpopular with many fans, as it significantly deviated from the original story.

The latest issue of Wonder Woman features a line of dialogue that has Wonder Woman fans excited. It references Diana being forged from clay first, thus eliminating the complexity added by The New 52 twist. This restoration of the classic origin has generated excitement among fans who longed for a return to the original narrative.

Wonder Woman

Despite this change, the story of the “daughter of Zeus” continues to exist in the DC universe as an alternate version. This duality allows readers to choose their own preferred version of Wonder Woman’s origin.

The latest issue has revitalized the online conversation and given fans who lamented the change of origin in The New 52 a reason to celebrate. The future of Wonder Woman and her backstory promises to continue to be a topic of debate in the world of comics.

What origin do you prefer? We leave your choice below.