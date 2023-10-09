DC Comics

Can you imagine Wonder Woman as a DC supervillain? Stop doing it, because the publisher has already officially made it a reality.

Wonder Woman has become a villain. Diana Prince’s public image has crumbled and the world has turned against her. A heartbreaking cover reveals how DC Comics’ Greek goddess is going from beloved pop culture icon to hated enemy. Although her mission for world peace has not changed, the American public now considers her a supervillain.

DC Comics has revealed what it has in store for December. And there are plenty of titles that will delight your readers.. The “Beast World” crossover centered on the Teen Titans will continue to change the DC Universe at will and in unexpected ways. Meanwhile, Batman/Santa Claus: The Silent Knight sees the Dark Knight and Saint Nicholas team up to save Christmas. For her part, in the new era of Wonder Woman, the Amazon fights against hatred and intolerance towards her people in an unexpected twist. A twist that has ended with the Princess of Themyscira being considered just another villain.

The cover of the discord with Diana Prince as a public enemy

“With the world losing trust in the Amazons, Wonder Woman takes a moment to grant a dying child’s wish and gives him the perfect day,” reveals its official synopsis. “Meanwhile, the Sovereign tightens his grip on the government. Will Diana Prince be able to maintain hope as the world around her goes dark?

The preview of Wonder Woman issue 4 reveals that The anger brewing across the country against the Amazons is hitting Wonder Woman hard.. Even when trying to give a dying child the most perfect day possible. Despite Diana’s best intentions, the conflict against the Amazons is getting worse. Daniel Sampere’s cover shows a mural of the beloved heroine being defaced. Wonder Woman’s image has been crossed out with a giant “No” symbol while hurtful phrases like “Traitor,” “Get Out!” and “Amazons, go home” appear spray painted over the legend.