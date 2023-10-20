The Giallorossi obtained the pass after beating Vorskla. Iron group for the Spugna girls

Iron circle for the Roma Women’s team that they will face in the Champions League Bayern Monaco, Paris Saint Germain and Ajax. The Spugna girls were drawn in group C. The Giallorossi obtained the pass to the competition groups after beating Vorskla 3-0 in the first leg and 6-1 in the return leg. There Roma wants to return to the quarter-finals like last season. At the moment the team is still undefeated: 4 victories in a row in the championship and two in the international field.

