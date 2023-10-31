

“What an anxious night the residents and employees of the nursing home must have had that night,” the public prosecutor said in court today. A 29-year-old Pole had to appear in court because he is suspected of assaulting three residents of the Weijtendaal nursing home in Wijhe in July this year. For example, one of the victims stated that the man put his penis in her hand. The Public Prosecution Service believes that there is sufficient evidence and demands a prison sentence of one and a half years.