The Infinity Stones in the hands of Wolverine are something that Marvel will show us and that no one should miss.

Marvel’s ferocious mutant Wolverine just got an epic power boost thanks to his very own Infinity Gauntlet, featured in an exciting Marvel Comics variant cover.

Marvel is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Wolverine, the mutant who debuted in The Incredible Hulk #180 (1974) before his first full appearance in issue #181. As part of the celebration, the publisher has released 15 new variant covers that pay tribute to some of Marvel’s most iconic images. Among these, one of the most impressive is the Avengers Inc. #5 cover created by Todd Nauck and which we leave you below.

Wolverine

A gauntlet with claws.

On this spectacular cover, Wolverine takes center stage, replacing characters like Thanos, Silver Surfer and other heroes from the Marvel universe. With the Infinity Gauntlet, Wolverine wields his claws, creating an impressive image that highlights his power. Although in the comics, Wolverine has not used the Infinity Gauntlet in the same way as shown on the cover, he has had his share of experiences with the Infinity Stones.

In Marvel’s original Infinity Gauntlet series, Wolverine was one of the heroes who attempted to stop Thanos after he acquired all six Stones. In an epic showdown, Logan launched himself against the Mad Titan, but his attack proved ineffective. Thanos, using cosmic powers, turned Wolverine’s bones into rubber, leaving him defenseless.

Wolverine’s relationship with the Infinity Stones has continued into modern stories. In Marvel Legacy #1, Logan briefly protects the Space Stone, and in 2018’s Infinity Wars, he becomes involved in a cosmic plot where his destiny becomes intertwined with these powerful gems. While Wolverine has never wielded the Infinity Gauntlet in the comics as shown on this cover, his history with these cosmic artifacts gives him a unique place in the Marvel world.

Wolverine fans can enjoy this fascinating Infinity Gauntlet variant when Avengers Inc. #5 hits comic book shelves on January 31, 2024. So no one should miss it.

In addition, it must be remembered that the character will return to the cinema with the film Deadpool 3 that will be released in mid-2024. While all the films in which he has participated are available on Disney Plus.