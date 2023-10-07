Marvel Studios begins to meet to present the X-Men in the MCU, but they would not want to have Wolverine.

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most ruthless X-Men

Join the conversation

The MCU has gone through several glorious moments. Leaving a deep mark on superhero cinema, the MCU may find itself in one of the most questioned moments in its history. The movie of Avengers: Endgame It was the final chapter of the most exciting stage of the UCM that began more than a decade ago and since then it has not known how to raise its head. Thanos became one of the most anticipated villains of the franchisesimmering its arrival from the first installment of Guardians of the Galaxy.

The well-known X-Men, Wolverine, would be left without a place in the UCM

The disappearance of Thanos has left an empty space in the MCU and the writers don’t really know how to remodel the formula that gave overwhelming success to UCM. Mutants enter this scenario. The X-Men They have already made their appearance on the big screen with Fox films, but they have never done so in a way connected to the MCU. In fact, the movies Fox They had little to do with what the UCM was experiencing in its golden age.

The news that shook the world of cinema occurred in 2019 when The Walt Disney Company announced the purchase of 21st Century Foxa smart move that would announce the imminent arrival of the X-Men to the UCM. This is something that is highly anticipated by the viewers. Without a doubt, the X-Men could represent a real change in the history of the UCMbeing able to tell stories like House of M or the Dark Phoenix Saga. Cyclops, Storm o Magneto They would finally be home, but a rumor suggests that Wolverine might not be in Marvel’s plans.

Although the information is not officialit is said that the current idea of ​​restarting the X-Men in it UCM seems to not include Wolverine in the team. The scoop also hints that the study’s plan for the mutants is connected to Marvel beginning to push the mutant group very strongly in different media, and will continue to do so until they find their place on the big screen. If this rumor is confirmed at some point, it will be a turning point for the MCU since not counting on Wolverine It could be dangerous.

Little by little, Marvel Studios has already begun introducing mutants into the UCMwith characters like Professor Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness y Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, respectively. It was also revealed that the MCU version of heroine Ms. Marvel was actually a mutant rather than an Inhuman.

With the writers’ strike over, Marvel Studios meetings have begun to meet to listen to the writers’ proposals regarding the restart of the X-Men. Apparently, Marvel is in no rush to fill the position since an X-Men reboot It does not yet have a confirmed launch window, but it is expected that something clear can be made by the end of 2024. The last movie of the X-Men produced has been X-Men: Apocalypsewhich premiered in 2016.

Join the conversation