Marvel commemorates 50 years of Wolverine with special covers. Find out which comics will show them off

What better way to celebrate half a century of Wolverine’s existence than with an authentic explosion of art? Hey, Marvel hasn’t messed around. An impressive roster of artists has been pulled together to create a collection of variant covers like we’ve never seen before.

A whole parade of comic stars

If you thought you were going to start 2024 calmly, Marvel tells you “no way.” We will have not one, not two, but 22 variant covers distributed throughout the month of January. So far 15 of these wonders have been revealed and, I promise you, they are going to give you a lot to talk about. They pay tribute to iconic covers like Spider-Man #1 from 1990 or the amazing Infinity Gauntlet #1 from 1991.

This furry Canadian, created by Roy Thomas, Len Wein and John Romita Sr., made his debut in 1974 in the Incredible Hulk #181 comic. Since then, he has become a pop culture icon, even being played by Hugh Jackman in the X-Men films. And be careful, because Jackman will get his claws back in Deadpool 3.

A month full of action and claws

If you think the surprises end here, get ready. Among the revealed covers we have that of CAPTAIN AMERICA #5 signed by Jim Rugg and that of DOCTOR STRANGE #11 by EJ Su. But there is more, like VENOM #29 work by Leinil Francis Yu, which will be available to hit stores on January 10.

As if all of this wasn’t enough, last month Marvel announced Wolverine: Madripoor Knights, a limited series of five issues. It will be released on February 7, 2024, and will be a direct sequel to Chris Claremont and Jim Lee’s story from 1990’s Uncanny X-Men #268.

Among the most notable names who will be in charge of these covers are David Yardin for MIGUEL O’HARA – SPIDER-MAN: 2099 #1 and Pete Woods for AVENGERS #9. And in the “comic we are dying to see” category, we have X-MEN #30 with variant cover by Ethan Young.

Wolverine and his impact on the Marvel universe

The truth is that, with 50 years behind him, Logan has left an indelible mark on the world of comics. Appearing not only in his own stories but in epic crossovers and teams like the X-Men or the Avengers, he has won the hearts of fans. And these types of variant cover events only feed the love and respect that the character has earned.

Finally, have you seen that among the covers that will be released on January 31st is DEAD X-MEN #1 with art by Kevin Eastman? It’s something to be excited about, right? Well yes, Wolverine fans, 2024 comes with everything and there are no excuses not to be part of this historic celebration.

Wolverine, a character that transcends formats

In its 50 years of existence, Wolverine has not only stood out in the comics, but has also left his mark on the big screen. We cannot talk about the character without mentioning Hugh Jackman, the actor who managed to bring him to life in a way that many consider unsurpassed. From his first appearance in the 2000 X-Men film to 2017’s Logan, Jackman has perfectly embodied the essence of the fierce mutant, contributing greatly to his cultural icon status.

If we take a look at the comparison with other comic characters, Wolverine’s longevity and diversity are astonishing. He has been part of various teams, from the X-Men to the Avengers, and has even been an enemy to beat in some plots. But perhaps the most impressive thing is how Wolverine has maintained his charisma and relevance for half a century, renewing himself without losing his essence, something that not many characters can boast. This anniversary and all the art surrounding it is a clear testament to Wolverine’s lasting impact on popular culture. Does anyone give more?

So you know, this January, Wolverine’s anniversary is going to be the event of the year in the universe of the house of ideas. Are you going to miss it?