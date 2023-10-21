Dragon Ball and Marvel come together in an impressive cosplay that imagines what Wolverine would be like as a Saiyan.

Goku is surprised looking at Wolverine

Wolverine is one of Marvel’s most famous characters. The ruthless mutant with adamantium claws has starred in countless stories that have established him as one of the X-Men flagship publisher. On the other hand, Dragon Ball It is the home of many heroes and villains who will have accompanied many readers during their childhood. Now, both universes have intersected by converting Wolverine in a saiyan whom he himself Goku I would be somewhat envious. Even though it’s nothing official, a cosplay has combined these two popular fictional worlds into one.

The cosplay has been created by mike_dd3d, who is known for his 3D prints based on versions of comic book characters that would thrill any fan. He has already dressed in Tony Stark’s all-white Superior Iron Man suit, the collaboration of Spider-Man y Iron Man known as Iron Spider, a futuristic Batman Beyond look, and even an awesome costume based on Batman: Black and White. Now, the artist has impressed everyone with this design of Wolverine y Dragon Ball which seems to combine perfectly.

Los X-Men and the world of Dragon Ball They seem to have a lot more to do with each other than one might initially think. The precise design of the sleeve this exclusive Saiyan armor for Wolverine impresses in more ways than one by making cosplay seem entirely possible. Unfortunately for fans, it is unlikely that we will see a crossover of both universes in the short term.

Now, fans have opened a debate about other possible Marvel heroes who could succeed by landing in the dimension of Goku. The fact that Wolverine be part of the universe of Dragon Ball It is something to take into account, which shows that, as long as cosplay exists, the only limit is your own imagination. Now all that remains is to ask yourself one question and that is Who would win in a fight between Goku and Wolverine.

