A still misunderstood single-seater, a 2024 with different, safer concepts. 2026 and the technical revolution in F1 but also the comeback ambitions over Red Bull and the future from the drivers’ point of view, which seems to be bright thanks to a young Italian star who is making himself known in the minor categories. Toto Wolff spoke about all this in the columns of La Gazzetta dello Sport, in an interview in which, in fact, he touched on many interesting topics without shying away from questions, even the most uncomfortable ones.

In this regard, his attack on the question linked to the understanding of the W14, the current Mercedes F1 driven by Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, is the litmus test of the approach taken by the Austrian manager.

Mercedes still hasn’t figured out the W14. And he doesn’t understand the dynamics in certain situations despite being able to rely on wind tunnels, simulations and data collected on the track. That’s no small admission on Wolff’s part. But it is also the starting point for thinking about the W15 which will arrive in about 4 months.

“Can I be honest? No, we haven’t understood it yet. In the end it’s a question of physics, and not something mystical. The behavior of these single-seaters is not easy to replicate between wind tunnel, simulator and track. week the car does things that we cannot find in the simulations produced in the factory, methods outside of all the boxes. We, Ferrari, Aston Martin and McLaren are experiencing the same situation. We are second among the Manufacturers because we have been used to optimizing results for years but , apart from Verstappen, no one seems to have the perfect car and control of what they do.”

“For 2024 we will change a lot, trying to get back to the basics. I no longer want to hear Lewis saying: ‘I’m sitting too far forward with the cockpit’, suspension mechanisms that we don’t understand and so on. Let’s be decisive about what we understand and that that we don’t understand we have to put aside: it’s not about technical sophistication but about solid engineering.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“The biggest problem is that the drivers don’t have confidence in the W14, on and off at that. When they corner they don’t know how the car will behave, perhaps with different feelings between Hamilton and Russell even though they adopt the same set-up. If you have a solid platform , you bring the results home, just look at Albon with the Williams, a simple and aerodynamically efficient single-seater even without large means”.

In 2016 the technical revolution of F1 will take place which will redesign the styles and concepts of the single-seaters. Wolff, however, thinks he can return to fighting with Red Bull Racing before the fateful date.

“I wouldn’t be in this sport if I didn’t believe we could beat Red Bull before 2026. If you think about how much Aston Martin grew over the winter and the leap forward McLaren made over the summer, if we were able to find 3 or 4 tenths we would be back in the game. We know that our car is worth something more than what it has produced up to now, but we haven’t yet been able to understand how to get there. But this is what allows us to be optimistic.”

We couldn’t miss his opinion on the changes that await the world champion Circus in just under 3 years. The new rules will be an opportunity for everyone, according to Wolff, although engineers will probably have to be creative to solve something that, at least for now, doesn’t seem to please everyone.

“2026 will be a great opportunity, because fielding the new power units split halfway between thermal and electric with sustainable fuel is an extraordinary way to show that engines can be powerful and efficient. And it will also be a great challenge for the chassis , having to fit such different engines. According to some rumors, there is a risk that the single-seaters will be slowed down too much. But different aerodynamic approaches need to be studied. Do the technicians say that the rules are catastrophic? The answer is: ‘Get some ideas’.”

Angelo Sticchi Damiani, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, FIA Motorsport Games – Prize Giver

Photo by: FIA

Wolff also spoke about the future of Mercedes from the drivers’ point of view. Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are the present (the former Williams also the future) and are satisfying the team with their ability, talent and results in relation to the vehicle they have at their disposal. Hamilton, although he is a very important element of the team, will leave in a few years. On the horizon, Mercedes seems to have the right person to receive such an important witness, even if patience, time and excellent management will be needed to avoid burning him: Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

“As a matter of principle in life, I don’t want to flirt around if my marriage is happy, it only creates chaos. We have a strong driver couple, in whom we believe, positive with the team even when the car was terrible. therefore we have never spoken to anyone other. There are fast and interesting riders, there’s no doubt. But we focus on ourselves and our future men.”

“Antonelli, for example, is a very talented Italian driver in whom we have invested: he has won all of F.4, is leading the Formula Regional championship and has shown that he is really strong, fantastic to see. But we don’t want to put him too much pressure: let’s finish the work for 2023, then we’ll see what to do next year in agreement with his family, who is very balanced. Andrea is only 17 years old, we don’t want to burn him, we have to let him become an adult. We need to do everything calmly “, concluded Wolff.

