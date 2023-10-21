The great thing about modern times is that video game genres are much less pigeonholed. Now a golf game can have RPG elements, a strategy game can be added dating simulation, and even a roguelite can be merged with crafting. This and more is Wizard with a Gun, an overly ambitious delivery that delivers in several fields and in others it gets tangled with its desire to stand out.

Galvanic Games, a Seattle studio that in its past releases focused on the online collaborative experience, and whose most recent creation demonstrates that they are experts in this type of delivery, is in charge of developing Wizard with a Gun. The new installment can be played solo or with a friend, and fortunately, both ways are great.

It’s the end of the world as we know it (and I feel good)

In Wizard with a Gun we are a wizard with a mission: save the world from destruction. The universe is threatened by a kind of chaos and, according to prophecy, it is our turn to stop it with the help of a magical book that will help us learn spells and become more powerful.

To achieve this, we must scan machines, structures, enemies and everything we encounter, and by doing so, we learn more about the lore, which is huge. It is very interesting to learn every detail of this world that falls apart piece by piece, because we are given information about things that happened centuries ago and when we put it all together we understand why this universe is so chaotic.

In addition to the magic book, there is another important element: a machine that allows us to turn back time. The bad thing is that it is broken, so we must find its gears to fix it. Since we’re at it, you’d think we could go to any time in history, but we can only go back 5 minutes, so it’s our duty to take advantage of this small window to save the world.

The sky is falling!

Every second is important

Fortunately for us, time stops when we are in The Tower, a kind of lair that serves as our base and where we can take as long as necessary to prepare for battle. There it is possible to build work tables, ovens, chests to store our loot and even a sewing machine. Once we are ready, we go through a magical door that takes us to the real world and we have 5 minutes before the world begins its collapse.

It is vitally important to take advantage of that time. The world we move in is huge, and there are many ecosystems, so we will find all kinds of things: trees, bushes, lakes, stone pillars, blocks of ice and many more things. After collecting the resources we take them to The Tower to build weapons, ammunition, clothing and upgrades, so in those 5 minutes, in addition to fighting, we must farm like crazy.

We felt this aspect paired very well with the combat (which we’ll talk about later) because it adds a layer of depth to the gameplay. It forces us to attend to other aspects besides eliminating monsters, and the fact that our time is so limited adds excitement to the experience and makes it less tedious. Instead of spending hours cutting down trees or getting machine parts, we do it in 5 minutes, which is enough to get a lot of material.

A place where time does not come or go

Let’s do it

Now in La Torre, it is very important to know how to manage our resources and allocate them to what is most necessary. As we mentioned, we can build several workstations; for example, an ammunition table. The most basic bullets are wooden ones, but there are also fire, ice, water, poison, oil and more, which obviously cause different damage and can even be combined.

For example, we can fill an enemy with oil and then shoot him with a fire bullet so that he catches fire. Our favorites were the fire ones, because they combine their effect with almost all the others, they cause a lot of damage, and they are used to obtain resources from trees and plants more quickly. Additionally, there are crafting tables dedicated to each item to build more powerful ammunition and spells.

This system is extremely fun because it makes being in The Tower become a subgame. It reminded us a bit of Cult of the Lamb, only instead of providing for our cult, we are the focus. There are so many things we can use our resources on, and while that makes for a vast gameplay, it also leads to a problem.

Use each element to your advantage

There’s so much to build, that for a while we didn’t find out about everything that was available, and we felt like that was because the game never told us or it got lost in a sea of ​​information. For example, the function of the oven is explained, but never the elements that can be mixed to create material. In this case, we had to take what came to mind and little by little discover the available combinations and their results.

This was frustrating because we had been farming for a specific material for a while, and out of curiosity we discovered that we could do it in the oven, so we felt like we wasted a lot of time. In addition, it made us think that we were not exploiting the potential of each machine, but no matter how much we delved into the menu to understand the different devices, we sometimes overlooked some details.

That’s another detail that works against Wizard with a Gun: the menus. There are many of them, so at first it was very difficult to learn which button leads to each board and we wasted a lot of time figuring it out. This in the open world was a serious problem, because it is impossible to pause while checking them, so we took a lot of damage while trying to find the tab to build a potion or a weapon. It is a very unfriendly navigation system for the player.

Get ready for a thousand and one menus

The battlefield is ready

Let’s move on to combat. As we told you, each round in the world lasts 5 minutes. It seems little, but, fortunately, it can increase, since we can find the enemies that are the source of the chaos, and by defeating them, we acquire extra time. Some add up to 30 seconds, but others even 3 minutes, so we recommend looking for them at the beginning of each game so that our timer increases.

What happens when the counter reaches 0? The world begins to destroy itself, but it does so gradually. Monsters begin to spring forth uncontrollably, and we must survive and flee to the magic door to return to The Tower. These aliens have the power to destroy the ground, so if we stay there for too long, we will die, and doing so means losing all the resources we obtained in that round, and nothing is more frustrating.

In addition to these mysterious beings, there are other enemies, and although defeating them does not give us more time on the clock, they give us very useful elements for construction. One of the most important discoveries we made is that we can sometimes make them fight each other, either with a type of bullet that our companions make, or simply when they meet.

There were some mini-bosses that cost us a lot of work, but then the light bulb came on and we thought “why get our hands dirty, if others can do it?” Thus, with the help of the other beasts on the map, we managed to defeat them. This is proof of all the freedom that the sandbox gives us and the different variants that combat has.

There are all kinds of monsters and beasts

There are many biomes and it is very fun and interesting to see what each of our bullets does to the creatures that inhabit them. The animals and beasts that are in the tundra are weak to fire, so if we explore that area, it is important to fill our inventory with this type of ammunition, although outside of there it will be less useful. Discovering a new area is exciting, because then we are forced to use all the elements.

Another detail that we loved about each ecosystem is its music. The soundtrack in general is formidable, but what makes it so charming and fantastic is that it combines perfectly with the biome we are in. In the snowy field it gives us a feeling that we are lost, in the swamp it has a much more country style, in the forest (our first area) it is epic and makes us understand that we are going on a great adventure, and in La Torre it is calm and serene.

Once we collect enough gears, the map reveals the location of the boss of each area, and to say that they are difficult is an understatement. They are brutal, at least playing alone, but as we mentioned, when we discover their weakness, we simply have to be patient and attack for a long time until we defeat them. When we achieve this we unlock a new area on the map and it ends up being huge the further we advance.

Now that we mention the cooperative mode, we highly recommend playing with a friend, because in addition to the fact that you will share an extraordinary time, the game is much easier that way. The difference is so notable that we believe that the game goes to extremes: alone it can be brutal and complicated, but accompanied it becomes a walk in the park. We see this as something negative, because it can scare away those who do not have someone to play with, and also because we believe that he could have balanced better.

Some very hard bones to crack

Verdict

Wizard with a Gun is a worthwhile experience in both solo and multiplayer, especially for fans of roguelites and construction, management and strategy titles. It has notable flaws, mainly the balance of difficulty, the complexity and confusion of its menus and that when there are many enemies and elements on the screen the frame rate per second drops quite a bit, but we believe that its strengths are more important.

Although his ambition eats him up at times, he manages to season each element he put on the plate very well so that none of them stand out too much or that some never exploit their potential. The result is wonderful and it is a simple recommendation if you are looking for a title in which you can get lost for many hours with a friend.

Video relacionado: Wizard with a Gun | Launch Trailer

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp