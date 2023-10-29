Although in recent months we have seen how several technology companies increasingly advocate the eradication of passwords in favor of more secure solutions, the reality is that the vast majority of our data is still protected by these types of measures. An idyllic scenario for organized cybercrime gangs, who see this situation as an opportunity to access the data and private information of their victims. But how can we know if our password has been leaked without having to download external applications?

When we have to enter our password on a website, most of us act in the same way: We enter our name, our password, and then click on the button to save our credentials to the computer. Through this means, we can avoid entering our personal data every time we want to request access.

However, we also have another benefit if we use Google Chrome and allow the browser to save passwords securely. And it is the fact that, without having to download any other application, it will inform us about possible security breaches that have been carried out in recent months on the pages where we are registered with our data. Although we usually require third-party services to carry out such verification, the reality is that Google Chrome provides us with this information natively. We tell you how to get it.

Has your password been leaked?

In order to know if our password has been leaked without having to download any other application, it is enough to access the three vertical dots that we find in Google Chrome in the upper right. Once the drop-down menu opens, we must select the Settings button located at the bottom of it and access Autofill and passwords. Next, we will have to select Google Password Manager, which we will find in the central part, as we can see in the following screenshot.

Once on that screen, we must select the tab that says “Review”. If we have a numerical indicator on the right side, it means that before carrying out the analysis it is already telling us the result, since it is a very recent or very obvious gap that has already been detected. If this is not the case, all our passwords may be secure. In any case, it is advisable to wait until you recognize the final result. In our case, there have been three passwords that have been leaked.

Once we click on the compromised passwords, we already have all the information on all the applications or web pages that have our data and that have recently leaked. If this is our case, we will have the direct access on the right side to be able to manage the change of that password automatically.

How to avoid password leaking?

Unfortunately, and despite the many measures that are carried out, security breaches are very common on a daily basis. Even in those cases in which we take all the precautions within our reach to avoid this type of situation.

As a security measure, it is recommended that we only register our personal data on websites that are trustworthy and have appropriate security protocols. And, in addition, we must also avoid using the same password for all our accounts. This way, in the event of a leak we will not have to change the passwords of all our user profiles.

We cannot forget the importance of enabling, in those cases where it is available, two-step verification. In this way, we minimize the possibility that cybercriminals can also access our information if they do not have our mobile device with them.