JERUSALEM – Fighter Hamas who stormed Israel south last weekend in a massive surprise attack, had detailed maps of their targets. That’s the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) report based on analysis of document samples.

Maps, operational plans and instructions on how to engage the Israeli military were reportedly recovered from the bodies of Hamas militants.

“They showed the sophistication of preparations for the attack and also stated that the plan included targeting civilians,” the newspaper said as quoted by Russia Today, Friday (13/10/2023).

One set of documents includes Hamas intelligence information about Mefalsim, a kibbutz (Jewish communal settlement). The report included aerial images, noted that the community only had a volunteer defense force, and warned that Israeli troops could arrive within minutes.

Battle orders allocated two squads of five men and one commander to storm Mefalsim and take hostages. Israeli guards repelled the militants at the site, but surprise attacks on other similar settlements were carried out by the attackers.

Some of the documents include photos of tanks and armored vehicles used by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and tips on how they can be defeated. The WSJ argued that the manual indicated that Hamas fighters had no experience in such fighting, and that the Hamas leadership expected more resistance.

A Hamas representative claimed on social media on Thursday that the operation had been planned since 2021 and the results exceeded the organization’s expectations. Some 1,300 Israelis have been killed and at least 3,000 injured since the start of the offensive last week.

Previous media reports said that Hamas managed to cause much damage by deceiving Israeli officials about their intentions, defeating their opponents’ intelligence gathering, identifying and targeting vulnerabilities in the high-tech wall along the Gaza border and exploiting weaknesses in Israeli military planning.

The attack was Israel’s worst national security breach in five decades. The Jewish State has vowed to destroy Hamas in retaliation. The IDF has surrounded the Gaza Strip and carried out intensive bombing. According to the latest figures, around 1,500 people were killed and thousands more injured there.

On Thursday, Israel instructed residents of the Palestinian enclave living north of Gaza’s Wadi river valley to move south within 24 hours. The UN said implementing the order was impossible, given that it affected around 1.1 million people.

