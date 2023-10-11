The former Tottenham manager could start from a 3-5-2, with the Pole ready to fit in. If Tudor (ferryman) arrived we would play with the 3-4-2-1

Given that every coach needs time and sessions on the pitch to get to know the characteristics of even the most famous players well, to make the most of them, let’s try to see how Napoli could change after the dismissal of Rudi Garcia, which De Laurentiis has effectively announced. Let’s therefore start from the Antonio Conte hypothesis, currently the most accredited, and let’s see how his last team, Tottenham, played, lined up with a central striker – undoubtedly Kane – and two attacking midfielders to complete a narrow trident, supported by a four-man midfield and a three-man defence. If this is the system from which he will start again in Naples, the Salento coach will have a bit of shortage on the outside with only Di Lorenzo and Olivera appearing suitable to cover the entire flank. Politano could be adaptable on the right, who has already done so at Inter with Conte, but on the left there would be some problems with the alternatives, given that Mario Rui doesn’t seem to have those characteristics. Unless the coach of the last Inter championship manages to convince some players – let’s think of Elmas above all – to adapt and perhaps cultivate new characteristics in order to grow.

What if it became 4?

In the middle, Anguissa and Lobotka appear to be the most suitable in developing Conti’s maneuver, with Zielinski who could be advanced near the strikers, where Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia are undoubtedly the most gifted players. And it cannot be ruled out that, given the completeness of the squad, at least in terms of technical quality, Conte could opt for a 3-5-2 with Zielinski in line with the other midfielders and able to always start from midfield to go to find spaces in the shooting area. But let’s not forget that the first Conte – the one who established himself in Bari and then began his series of championships at Juve – plays with a four-man defence, which he also used in certain matches in the national team. In short, we are talking about a coach who is more dogmatic about the attitude to have on the pitch, in terms of aggression and playing principles, who then knows how to be flexible on the system to follow. In any case, Conte has already studied the Napoli squad and is encouraged to train it. In short, he seems to already have a clear idea of ​​how to make the Azzurri play to make them perform at their best. We will see if and when he arrives and how he will set up his “restructuring” work.

Igor the Fixer

Tudor also prefers the 3-4-2-1, also used last season in Marseille. In Italy, the Croatian stood out for having entered the race well twice in Udine and also in Verona, always leading his teams to the goal of salvation. His best expression was in Verona where he was good at restoring the path that his friend and compatriot Ivan Juric had created. In the case of Napoli the tactical track was that of Luciano Spalletti, however distant from the concepts dearest to the Croatian coach. From the point of view of the choice of men, it would probably differ little both from those used by Garcia and from Conte’s probable choices. The impression is that if Tudor arrives he will above all be a ferryman, who could arrive in November, if Napoli’s situation worsens further from the current situation. At that point he would need a firm hand and the ability to re-motivate the players and in this his experience at Juventus, especially as a player (but also as Andrea Pirlo’s second on the bench) will be useful to him. And the third place achieved with Marseille last season shows that, if he has players up to par (and in Naples there is no shortage of them) Igor also knows how to aim high without settling.

