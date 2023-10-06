There are modders with incredible imagination and talent, and that is exactly the case of Set, a talented handyman who has decided to take a Nintendo Switch OLED and convert it into a desktop console to achieve better performance. And pay attention because the result is quite surprising, since the console is better cooled and improves gaming performance.

TVii Switch, the mod to reuse Switches

The first thing that comes to mind may be to think why destroy the main quality of a Nintendo Switch. And taking into account that the console is a fantastic portable and that you can convert it into a desktop model with the dock, this job might not make too much sense for you.

But what would happen if you found one? console with broken screen? What if you could buy it for a small price and you turn it into a desktop console? Well, that’s exactly what this 3D printed case allows.

Disassemble to create

The idea of ​​the project is that you can disassemble an OLED Switch completely and use the internal components to fill this custom case. The mod has the necessary holes and fastenings to attach the battery, motherboard, fan and original heatsink of the console, forgetting about the screen.

You will also need the internal plate of the official dock, in order to get the HDMI output, the USB power port and the Ethernet port.

With everything assembled, just turn on the console with the front power button, and everything will work very naturally. But there is more.

Overclock to improve performance

The most interesting thing about the mod is that the fan they add allows you to keep the console much better cooled than originally, and this is exactly what encourages you to overclock it. It is important to emphasize that to install applications and overclock tools Adjustments must be applied to the console that could cause Nintendo to ban the console from the Switch Online service, so each user must be responsible in this regard.

The fact is that by increasing the frequency of the CPU, GPU and RAM to their maximum speeds, the performance of the games improves significantly, while the temperature of the console remains below that of an original console with factory settings. . The most striking case is that of Metroid Prime Remaster, which on a Switch without overclock and placed in the dock reached 49 degrees on the processor and 52 degrees on the motherboard, while this case mod and with the overclock applied, the console remained in surprising 36 degrees for the CPU and 35 for the motherboard. An abysmal difference.

Do you have a Switch with a broken screen that you were thinking of throwing away? You already have a project ahead of you to complete. The TVii case can be purchased on Etsy with a price of 48 eurosand is available in several different colors.

Fuente: Etsy

Via: Macho Nacho Productions (YouTube)