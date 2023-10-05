A priori, Amazon does not have any native system that allows you to exhaustively track prices or know with notifications when the item you are looking for receives some type of discount. However, you’ve probably wondered how some friends can know exactly when something is cheaper than usual. The secret is that They are using a practical and efficient trick What we are going to teach you next.

Hundreds of offers are being prepared

Amazon prices are going to change a lot during the Prime Offers Party, which will take place between October 10 and 11. The online store has promised that it will have a large number of discounts and offers, so keeping track of all of them will not be exactly easy. That would waste your time and it is very possible that, browsing through the hundreds of discounted products, you would end up missing out on the best discounts. After all, some may only be available in limited units and you have to be quick to get your hands on them.

One possibility could be to create a wish list and thus see all the prices listed for what you are looking for. The problem is that it is not a very efficient system, because you do not know what the real discount that the product has had in the long term. Nevertheless, there is a better solution as we are going to explain to you in the next few lines. Of course, don’t forget that this Offer Party will be for Prime customers, who in addition to having access to Prime Video movies, among other services, benefit from promotional campaigns like this one.

This is what you have to do

The best way to solve this wave of offers that you are going to find is with the use of a very efficient tool that you can install in your browser. It’s called Keepa and it’s going to instantly become one of the best installations you’ve ever done on your team. Furthermore, the best thing is that you can use in almost most browsers, so you will have no problems getting it. From its official website, you can find it available in Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Edge and Safari.

Its use is extremely simple, although it requires a little configuration. We will explain how to do it later, but for now we give you some more information about what you are going to get when you install Keepa. From that moment on, every time you enter an item available on Amazon, you will see a graph like the one we show you below. In it you can see the price history that the product has had over time. With a few clicks it will be possible to refine the graph to see the historical price throughout the entire time it has been on sale or only during a specific period. You also have the possibility to define if you want to see only the sale price from Amazon or if you will also include that of other sellers and second-hand. This gives you a better way to be clear about whether the product you want is really cheaper or not.

Having said that, we move on to tell you what you have to do. You will have to register on the Keepa website to carry out personalized monitoring that will accumulate all the offers that interest you and notify you with notifications. Then go to Amazon and search for all the items that interest you. Once inside one, notice that the Keepa table that we showed you before has several tabs. You have to click on the one that says “Product Tracking.”

Once inside, make sure that your Amazon region is chosen (although you can enter several if you are used to buying internationally). Then activate the purchase box to be aware of the best offer and, in the next section, customize the price at which you want to buy the product at most, both new and if you are also open to purchasing second-hand. Tell the system during how long do you want to follow upthe maximum being 10 years, and then click on the blue button where it says “Start monitoring.”

If you want additional options, what we recommend is that you click on “Advanced”. That will give you more possibilities of customization, such as configuring other prices that might interest you. In the end, it’s all about having as much control as possible over the fluctuation of the cost of each of the products you want to buy. If you think Keepa is not for you, we recommend that you use an alternative: the CamelCamelCamel website.