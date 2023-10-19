This weekend, MotoGP moves to Phillip Island, one of the absolute favorite tracks of most riders. The Australian track is considered one of the most beautiful in the world, but it is also decidedly challenging. Here last year Alex Rins won, ahead of Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia, with the latter completing his comeback in Australia which led him to wrest the scepter from Fabio Quartararo.

The Yamaha rider is experiencing a difficult moment with his Yamaha, the victory has been missing since last year’s Sachsenring but in last week’s race in Mandalika he was the author of a great show of strength that led him to get on the podium. Now, in Australia he is looking for redemption, the track is one of his favorites, but he has never managed to reap the fruits of his work.

“We hope to be able to get back on the podium and stay at the front, because it is a track that I really like”, begins El Diablo in the usual Thursday press conference. “Unfortunately, I’ve never finished a MotoGP race here, but qualifying will be important because we have pace almost everywhere but the starting position is really critical for us. So that will be my main focus.”

Photo by: Dorna

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

In Indonesia, the Nicoise fought with the leaders, albeit struggling. However, the problem remains the same and for him qualifying will be fundamental. Last year, however, Alex Rins triumphed starting from the fourth row: “I don’t think the fourth row was the problem, but tire wear will be problematic here. I try to control them well, but when you come out of the last corner there’s the whole straight and a gas leak that needs to be managed well. I must not make mistakes.”

“There are no objectives, since mid-season we have been working differently and quite well too. But the objective for the next races is to qualify well, to do good qualifying and this will be how we can take steps forward”, he continues, speaking about the objectives that he and Yamaha have set for this weekend.

According to Quartararo, with current bikes a lot of work is done on these “technological” aspects which stifle the quality of the rider. He believes that Phillip Island is an example of this, arguing that it once highlighted the qualities of the riders more, while now it is more complicated to make a difference.

“You always have to push yourself to the limit, here in particular because there are some really fast corners and you really have to throw yourself fully into it. But a few years ago it was probably a bit more of a drivers’ circuit, where you could demonstrate quality. However, we are very close now, so it will be fun,” he explains.