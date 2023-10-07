Lorenzo Zurino, president of the Italian Export Forum

Zurino: “Containers for the USA cost 2,500 dollars in 2019, now 8,000”

"The planned closures of the Mont Blanc Tunnel will cost exports Italian 170 freight trains per week. Serious damage not only for the Aosta Valley and Piedmontese economies but for the entire Italian export which already has to face a difficult economic situation between high costs of raw materials, high interest rates, loss of important markets such as the Russian and Ukrainian ones and strong slowdown of mature markets such as Germany. Logistics is a strategic factor for exports and exporting companies are already bearing a significant increase in costs for the movement of goods. A container for the USA which in 2019 cost 2500 euros today costs 8000. In the "strategic plan for Italian exports" that we will present to the Government we will include a specific chapter for logistics as a crucial factor for strengthening Made in Italy". Thus Lorenzo Zurino, President of the Italian Export Forum, the first think tank specifically dedicated to the discussion and comparison on exports and Made in Italy which brings together 2067 companies, institutions and associations for a total of approximately 200 billion euros in turnover.